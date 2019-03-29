back

27-Year-Old Climbs Lingana Fort In Record Time

Picturesque and precarious in equal measure, this trek up Maharashtra’s Lingana fort by a man called Spider Sagar will leave you breathless. 👞⏱🏆

03/29/2019 6:32 AM
  • 297.1k
  • 139

70 comments

  • Dhananjay G.
    07/07/2019 19:35

    Great stuff

  • Haresh N.
    05/19/2019 06:28

    अभिनंदन

  • Vidyasagar K.
    05/18/2019 11:51

    Congratulations Sagar

  • विरेंद्र क.
    05/18/2019 08:25

    शिलेदार सागर नलवडे भाऊ अभिनंदन💐

  • Vinod J.
    05/17/2019 16:45

    congratulations 💐💐💐

  • Dilip T.
    04/26/2019 05:18

    Bravo Saagar... Great

  • Vaijayanti D.
    04/22/2019 06:46

    Congratulations🌿👍🏼

  • Baburao P.
    04/21/2019 16:13

    Congratulations Sagar

  • Swapnil S.
    04/21/2019 15:15

    Nice work sir

  • Chandrasekhar R.
    04/18/2019 16:58

    Hats 👑⛑👒🎩 off congrats

  • P S.
    04/14/2019 11:17

    Exclent

  • Govin C.
    04/14/2019 04:42

    Wowssssss really nice without climbing. Congratulations dear frnd.

  • Mukhtar A.
    04/13/2019 17:24

    Super

  • Bijoy B.
    04/10/2019 14:01

    Very nice

  • Sanjay D.
    04/10/2019 09:50

    Jay Shivray

  • ਜਗਜੀਵਨ ਰ.
    04/06/2019 18:19

    Very nice

  • Zekaryahu R.
    04/06/2019 15:59

    who planted the flag there before he reached ?

  • Kishor P.
    04/03/2019 19:55

    Great ....👍👍�rao

  • Brut India
    04/03/2019 11:05

    Why Lingana fort is such a tricky climb: https://indiahikes.com/documented-trek/lingana-raigad-trek/

  • Baljeet S.
    04/02/2019 05:57

    Welldone