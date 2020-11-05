back
3 Acts Of Kindness During Covid-19
During difficult moments these acts of kindness won hearts. ❤️️
05/11/2020 4:57 AM
- 34.5k
- 952
- 15
And even more
- 3:56
Las muñecas que hicieron historia en México se reúnen
- 0:43
TBT: Las mañanitas de AMLO
- 3:18
Cempasúchil: la flor que guía a nuestros ancestros
- 2:32
Vender todo para rescatar y cuidar 850 perros
- 5:06
El hombre detrás de las esculturas de arena de Puerto Vallarta
- 5:16
Derrotando al cáncer con la inmunoterapia
15 comments
Reshma P.2 days
A simple gesture of kindness can change lives and brings hope joy and love.. Be generous, kind and caring.. Be sensitive to the needs of others....kindness is the fruit of the holy spirit in us...
Hitesh S.4 days
That's more like it, there's lot of love and good in india, you as journalism should search and spread more positive news
Prajwal G.5 days
Here this person is helping a migrant worker who was covering the whole distance to his native on foot ...act of kindness and respect
Parag S.6 days
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Shantanu B.6 days
Superb report .. thank you.👏
Abhishek A.6 days
But few had said why clapping why throwing flowers, why burning candles, I think they didn't know the difference between gratitude and attitude, well this kind of people can turn gold in to stone and shit in to gold
Mansoor A.6 days
Who will take care of them. Be kind be neutral https://www.facebook.com/100002624216859/posts/2879596835471095/
Debasis G.6 days
Awesome gift from the people who are having humanity. Thanks Brut. Hope, these will inspire to us
Salma J.6 days
This is what they wanted LOVE. Not Candle 🕯 or fireworks etc etc
Brut India6 days
In these desperate times of a slowing economy, this landlord waived the rent for 50 of his tenants: https://www.brut.media/in/health/landlord-waives-rent-to-help-covid-effort-51269d9c-9794-481f-9ed1-0e2a4fdf9825
Kamal M.6 days
Brut u missed that aunty who brought bottle of cold drink for cops ...she deserves to be a part of this Glory. Rest love u Brut♥
प्रकाश ग.6 days
http://ket.to/for-the-animals-who-are-starving-during-lockdown Please Donate🙏
Akash C.6 days
🙏❤🌹🌹
Vivek H.6 days
Beautiful ❤️ India
Brut India05/07/2020 15:13
These NGOS are also spreading kindness by helping senior citizens get through the pandemic: