3 Kids Who Fought For A Greener India in 2019
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg took the world by storm in 2019. But India produced its own crop of green champions too. Here’s three of them…
12/15/2019 1:27 PMupdated: 01/15/2020 3:10 PM
12 comments
Satya K.12/18/2019 08:14
Welldone keep it up
Ïshwør C.12/18/2019 05:01
Wow 2 of them are manipuri
Oliver M.12/17/2019 18:43
Yaiphare
আসিফ ই.12/17/2019 05:43
Our P.M busy in discriminating people . He has no time for saving nature.
Rama K.12/16/2019 12:16
Not all kids like to play mobile games and become sick.....these kids are a true inspiration....worried about nature at a young age....it's high time even the adults take a page out of these kids book.....👌👏👏
Sandep B.12/16/2019 08:24
Hahahahahaha another amusing trend followers from yeaaaa you guessed it right its india they dont know how serious this issue is or how deep are the words they are speaking but here is india
Yogeswaran Y.12/16/2019 07:20
Come on dear India has more serious problems to deal with. Will you raise voice for those too?
Brut India12/16/2019 04:55
Meet the global climate champion Greta Thunberg:
Ormila N.12/15/2019 17:32
Among the three children.. 2 of them are manipuri n m so proud them..
Savera J.12/15/2019 16:56
...bachalo bhai..bachalo
Shashank G.12/15/2019 16:25
I regret for not being below 10 years in this digital revolution era! Damn I would have been famous if I were young now! All I did in that age was watch Discovery Channel, National Geographic, Animals planet and cartoons! Am damn sure these kids don't know the pain we had when we heard the news of steve Irwin's death by a stingray!
Lucy S.12/15/2019 13:47
I would of all people applaud the 1st young lady had it not been for her con man father who is very famous in Manipur for his con history. Right now he seems to be using his own daughter with the "climate market" to hoist himself up out of the pit he dug for himself. The last Girl however I can vouch for is as genuine as God himself.