3 reasons why: rising fuel prices

What exactly happened in the last couple of months that led to India's fuel prices skyrocketing?

06/04/2022 4:11 PMupdated: 06/04/2022 4:12 PM
  • 28.8K
  • 23

    3 reasons why: rising fuel prices

22 comments

  • Vee T.
    an hour

    4. Gandhi & Nehru 🤣 bhakt will be pleased

  • Sageer A.
    an hour

    Wat the heck.......when international prices were ske rocketing ....petrol was much cheaper

  • Sei J.
    2 hours

    Why India 5%increase is costlier to srilanka 55% increase in petroleum...

  • Sei J.
    2 hours

    India increased petroleum price since 2014.now If India increase 50% petrol p/l will be rs 220

  • Hozefa R.
    2 hours

    How much tax does these country apply give that figure also sir.

  • Gilbert M.
    2 hours

    Talk of the standard of living in these Rich educated countries pay scale even if its 💯% the people can afford. What comparison!!! Here Rich richer Poor Poorer in poverty stricken India. Educated sanskari migrating to Rich educated countries where rule of law to all no discrimination. Instrospect why a Gujarati family dies in biting cold at Canada's border in bitting cold. 2012/14 no reasoning worked with CM Modi ji and sanghi vichar of Anna Baba celebrities now all chup something seriously wrong. Conclusion muu chalana assan hai Desh chalana mushkil hai not branding bluff Malign taunt Trivialise not to Forget riots pollorisation disturbance wins elections.

  • Amit N.
    3 hours

    Why u didn’t mention Manmohan era Oil bonds repayment? UPA didn’t just looted at the time but also looted future generations by way of bonds. WTF

  • Desraj S.
    6 hours

    खोखली Sarkar

  • Chandramohan B.
    7 hours

    Pehle toh humare Netaji angreji mei jhooth bol Gaye, 9 Rs bade or use 5% bol Gaye, Maths hi galat. Fr ye election mei who permits them to freeze the rates for 3 months. Or apne pehle hi kafi cess laga rakha h after COVID. When economy is reviving and vaccination drive have also been mostly completed ( reasoning given by govt for not reducing petrol excise) it's high time taxes should be reduced in oil to compensate for increase in international markets.

  • Swapnil H.
    7 hours

    Sarkar bevkuf bna rhi he jab lockdown me international market me petrol ka rate girkr 0 $ per barrel ho gya tha tab bhi ham log mahnga petrol kharid rhe the or ab bol rhe hamne 5% rate badhaya he bevkuf na banao sarkar ne pahle se hi 1 Naya Paisa nhi ghataya petrol par jab badhane ki bari aai turant badha diya

  • Sunita N.
    7 hours

    Elections

  • Sunny C.
    7 hours

    This theory is fine. Would you tell us how much did you increase actually before war? 2nd thing is you somehow have to control it because we want to maintain economy. You can't shut whole economy because government has to pay

  • Azeez L.
    8 hours

    If domestic oil prices are directly linked to the international market, then why they were not reduced when the price of oil fall down in the international market?

  • Imran P.
    8 hours

    In USA education & medical 5% In UK education & medical free In Spain education & medical free In Germany education & medical 5% In Spain education & medical free In India education & medical 100% Public spend ❓❓❓❓ If u compare with others country in increasing of fuel price u must also compare with education & medical facilities too 🙉🙈🙊

  • Rudrum B.
    8 hours

    f u

  • Armaanpreet S.
    8 hours

    Then how u able to control the price when elections going on 🤭

  • Javed H.
    8 hours

    गूज रहा है बस तीन ही नाम डीजल पेट्रोल गैस के दाम

  • Dhiren C.
    8 hours

    If the european countries has increase its prices of gasoline by more than 50% , but the per day income of the common people is mich higher than that of india , so mr minister ji what are you going to do to increase the daily income of common people.

  • Jayanta C.
    8 hours

    ai re oil bond ta tho bollo i na j kon govt niyeche r world bank er kache loan kar koto r k kon year a korechee....r tor 2nd point use less sathe tui all over states a price o alada dekhbi but GST korbe na karon politics kora jabe na j 🤭 as usual cast dividation oil r cast aduto chara politics r kichu ache moja sobai lutchee 😂😂

  • Amar S.
    8 hours

    Elect RSS/BJP and next day pay more for fuel. Before RSS/BJP leaves office price of Petrol will be Rs 200.00 and also India 🇮🇳 will be like Sir Lanka. Thanks 🙏 for voting RSS/BJP into power in four states people.

