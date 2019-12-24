3 Space Milestones in 2019

India’s three space milestones of 2019.
21 comments
Suresh M.3 days
India best
Rajendra S.7 days
ब्यूटीफुल
Md R.01/12/2020 06:45
Hii
Ram C.01/11/2020 16:20
🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮🇨🇮
Ram C.01/11/2020 16:20
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Ram C.01/11/2020 16:20
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Ram C.01/11/2020 16:20
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Bikash S.01/07/2020 16:27
🇮🇳✍️San a............🇮🇳
Suraj S.01/07/2020 11:39
I love machine GOD 🌞🛰🌏 Machine makes life comfortable and luxurious too 🌞🛰🌏 SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY is the best religion for everyone 🌞🛰🌏
Nitin K.01/07/2020 07:53
Jai hind🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Nirmalya C.01/05/2020 20:00
Very Nice
Beerendra K.01/05/2020 09:52
J Hind
Mufizuddin K.12/25/2019 18:19
Yes nice
Rupa B.12/25/2019 08:45
dekh
Zafar K.12/24/2019 17:30
Nice one, your people are starving and you have no toilets!! Wah modi wah!
Md M.12/24/2019 10:27
Modi bustard you quickly change your mind.
Rajib P.12/24/2019 09:22
I love isro❤❤❤❤🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Santhosh12/24/2019 08:30
ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഒന്നും മനസ്സിലായില്ല
Brut India12/24/2019 06:56
Will India’s recent entry into space weaponisation trigger an arms race with China? An excerpt from Bharath Gopalaswamy’s ‘Final Frontier’: India and Space Security’. https://scroll.in/article/945723/will-indias-recent-entry-into-space-weaponisation-trigger-an-arms-race-with-china
Mahesh K.12/24/2019 06:28
Science the ultimate truth