back

3 Things Indians Are Doing to Reuse Plastic

These Indians have found unique ways to upcycle plastic waste.

12/29/2019 6:57 AM
  • 121.8k
  • 55

And even more

  1. 3 Things Indians Are Doing to Reuse Plastic

  2. In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  3. A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

  4. Ethiopia Set A World Record in Planting Trees

  5. Kaziranga Wild Animals Fight Assam Flood Fury

  6. Tap At A Time, This Good Samaritan Fixes Leaks

32 comments

  • Harshit M.
    4 hours

    Earth covered on plastic, so sad

  • Narayan B.
    9 hours

    pls share your details on my watsaap 9422456132

  • Nouman K.
    9 hours

    Very nice. Keep it up

  • Allan F.
    11 hours

    Can I have contact number who creates block of plastic

  • Sarbojit B.
    12 hours

    Plastic cannot be used as fuel.... That will create deadly pollution

  • Rishabh M.
    13 hours

    ... Business idea

  • Sabita D.
    15 hours

    Great job....

  • Ramesh V.
    19 hours

    जब ये टाइल धूप लगने से खराब और भुरभुरी होंगी तो भी ये माइक्रो कचरा हमारे वायुमंडल और जल स्त्रोतों को खराब करेगा ये कुछ महीने का 10% सोलुशन है समस्या अब भी 90% वहीं हैं

  • Aman S.
    20 hours

    So the microplastic will kill us all. Today there is report that micro-plastic is in air also..

  • Joseph M.
    a day

    Plastic as building material is a big fire hazard

  • Thomas G.
    a day

    Where can we get more information on these technologies?

  • Mitra A.
    a day

    Woww

  • Hrudesh K.
    a day

    If this is for pavements then I would say, bad idea.. because we need earth to take the water in.. concrete, as it is, is creating a lot of catastrophes ..one of the reasons behind Chennai floods during monsoons is unauthorised concrete roads

  • Hrudesh K.
    a day

    Do we need tiles to be water proof? Because if yes then this is a really good initiative..

  • Zack M.
    a day

    Salute you sir

  • Sunitha P.
    a day

    Wow!so good!

  • Raja
    a day

    That's one good idea, as a booming economy and large number of people will live in urban areas, we can use these tiles in pavements and footpaths 👍 we need more ideas for recycled plastics like this. Worried this will prevent rain water from seeping into ground, we will use this for pavements and places where we have concrete blocks. We can always make simple design changes for rain water to pass through. 🙏

  • Aditya B.
    a day

    Will the tiles stay on their place after a rain? Or from regular use? Does anyone want to consider soil movements, settlements and subsurface prepwork for this building block ?

  • Elaine L.
    a day

    Looks great.

  • Neha G.
    a day

    Then why people don't collect their plastic items and sell them, to kabariwala. Even milk packets are sold ₹15/kg in Kolkata this makes Easy to make process smooth