3 Times Doctors Were Overwhelmed By The Covid Crisis
Health workers across India have been pushed to their limits since the Covid crisis began more than a year ago. Sometimes, they had no choice but to break down and let their emotions show...
16/05/2021 6:57 AM
Manoj C.3 days
Sangita G.3 days
Doctors please don't lose hope Make breathing excersices mandatory Find other ways
Cynthia P.4 days
Although conscience pricks them and they feel guilt-stricken, these doctors are not to blame. They undergo the most amount of stress and trauma. They’re also helpless in this situation. They’ve done the best they could to the point of breaking down. They’re human after all. 😔
Debjani B.4 days
And that crook focusses on the Central Vista.
Consuela B.4 days
Please don't cry, Aren't we going to be 3 trillion economy by 30. Didn't we say Modi hai to mumkin hai? Aren't we the one who made this dumb shit a$$ ,a prime minister. We are loosing our people and these fucktards are still obsessed with providing.citizenship to idk whoever comes to India from the neighbours (except Muslim). Mucormycosis, heard of the term? That is what has happened to India and it was slowly spreading since 2014, the govt is like the fucking fatal fungus preying on the lives of innocent and helpless Indians. Don't cry, they're going to make a meme out of it and ask pm about his thoughts over memes, . We the people of India must understand that constructive criticism is the only way to revolutionise a nation . And we do need a revolution. Revolution is the only way out of this communalism and hatred.
Dibakar G.4 days
Some mad people even attacked doctors or nurses last year and owners of home closed doors for them because they treat coronavirus parents. These all happened last year when first corona broke out even situation was quite normal then. I do not blame them totally. I blame our boastful and illiterate Prime Minister Modi and our hyper media who presented the situation in worse way and made a panic on us. People lost humanity.
Neelam J.5 days
I am so sorry ,that India is going through thing , courtesy your useless leaders
Rajbir S.5 days
Salute
Vigi O.5 days
But still no free pass in tolgate especially in meghalaya even if you go for hospital duty ,,poor health worker,,all will praise them in social media but in reality everyone avoiding you or hate you ,,,,you feel like you can breathe or feel relaxes only in hospital meeting your colleagues..
Harry K.5 days
Vijay K.5 days
Estrellita S.5 days
Stay strong and healthy God bless
Hervé F.5 days
I'm sad for them. They work in sad, bad conditions no matter their own physical or mentally Health. My support to the medical and paramedical workers. May they stay strong and blessed 💪🏾
Rajesh S.5 days
Om shanti om
Rajesh S.5 days
Good afternoon sir India family ❤️❤️🙏
आदित्य न.5 days
I have been in government hospital. Most health care workers were ignorant. doctors rarely came up to check even dying patients whereas I saw them celebrating someone's birthday among them. They get serious only for post death procedures because they have to maintain records on paper. Every health care professional is not good. In fact most behave very rudely and always act frustrated. Ground reality is something else now after second wave. Corona is casual in hospitals. Don't exaggerate them too much when we know that its their duty and some aren't even doing it properly.
Himabindu V.5 days
Who was hoarding the oxygen cylinders???? Think!!
Gc P.5 days
World must revenge China
Naveen R.5 days
Total failure of the central government to stop the overburden on medical warriors. Bas thaali and taali bajao bhakton
Ashish D.5 days
We salute you for your commitment towards service for saving precious lives ❣️💕