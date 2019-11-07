back

3 Times Kamal Haasan Stirred Things Up

This southern star is not known for holding back. As he turns 65 today, here's a throwback to Kamal Haasan's most fiery monologues from 2019. 🔥

11/07/2019 11:04 AM
  • 190.9k
  • 93

And even more

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Ravi Kishan On What Makes India A Hindu Country

  5. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  6. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

76 comments

  • Assad Y.
    12/01/2019 13:17

    Great artiste. Thats all. Just another mullah licker.

  • Ajay S.
    11/26/2019 12:07

    Well done Sir ... A Real Crusader For Truth and Justice

  • Dinesh D.
    11/23/2019 15:32

    Yes it's little child in diapers 😂

  • Hip R.
    11/21/2019 14:20

    Lamborghini Urus Mansory 1 of 1 https://youtu.be/cHA-u6wyE5U

  • Gopinath V.
    11/20/2019 13:39

    He wants back support to stay in politics, no public support, poor guy

  • Ilyas I.
    11/20/2019 06:08

    Semma...belate wishes happy birthday

  • Thiruvengadam K.
    11/19/2019 15:52

    Future broker Kamal Hasan

  • Thiruvengadam K.
    11/19/2019 15:51

    FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFF

  • Kumar M.
    11/19/2019 14:23

    സൂപ്പർ

  • Vijayan K.
    11/19/2019 07:28

    Truly said.

  • Banti K.
    11/18/2019 10:04

    You are a Bastard

  • Shane S.
    11/16/2019 18:00

    Well 3rd one is right

  • Latchu K.
    11/16/2019 13:15

    So what

  • Varun G.
    11/16/2019 05:41

    Plebiscite can be done when there's withdrawal of army from both sides and peaceful environment for plebiscites necessary and both armies would never withdraw from their territories until dialogues held

  • Ajay K.
    11/15/2019 09:42

    Wish you happy birthday to you sir God bless you and your family your one and only monark of acting

  • Yogesh W.
    11/13/2019 15:25

    So Salman Khan and sharkhan are norther stars right? Fuck unity in diversity

  • Sanjay S.
    11/13/2019 04:04

    Mr Kamal Haasan.. No language is a child in diapers.. If Tamil is old, hindi is not young either.. don't create a rift between indians.. for how long will u propagate this falsehood saying that hindi is being imposed.. sorry it's not.. it's an individual choice... For your kind information, if you have the guts, ask locals in tamilnadu to speak in other languages as much as Tamil.. and don't do any chauvinism there.. if u can't do so, better don't go to any place or state where hindi is being spoken if you have even an iota of self respect.. respect all languages but don't u dare spew venom between languages.. Amit Shah never said hindi should be imposed.. it was Chidambaram who did that in the past.. now speak against him if u have guts.. shame on you for stooping this low..

  • Suresh K.
    11/12/2019 14:54

    Sakala kalayilum vallavar sakalakalavalavannnnnnnnn

  • Mani R.
    11/12/2019 14:23

    Mr. Legend

  • Dipti M.
    11/11/2019 19:47

    Hats off to u