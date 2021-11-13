back
30 Years Of Speeches To Save The Planet
“Many of my generation are angry and frustrated at leaders who have made empty promises and failed to deliver and we have every reason to be angry.”
13/11/2021 6:57 AM
22 comments
Thiya M.15/11/2021 11:48
Every time ,we care. But, no result
Glimo B.13/11/2021 23:18
Mahendra P.13/11/2021 17:55
What is ur parents n your Contribution, look our padma awardes how they worked hard by simply giving spchess won't work
Atul C.13/11/2021 15:45
Serious steps needed to take for cleaning all the mess created for betterment eventually back stabbing live beings
Sacchidanand M.13/11/2021 12:25
Wonderful speeches by these wonder kids and I believe these are not scripted by some author. And I believe that apart from participating in speech/debate competition they participate in some significant ground work for conservation of environment too OR they should be considered for Nobel or Padmashri award merely on the basis of their scripted speech? On the basis of simply wonderful speeches in different platforms by different politicians n world leaders were never considered for any awards for conservation of environment.
Hervé F.13/11/2021 09:44
They are a good future for the world. My support to these young determined people.
Samid S.13/11/2021 09:27
Its not the alert mind that counts but sick minded majoritarianism that makes todays leaders unlike past ,,, examples are many and axioms more
Shashank B.13/11/2021 08:52
Planet is doing fine. Its One more arrogant attempt by humans to "Save the planet". Seriously, we don't know how to take care ourselves. The point is planet is here since 16.5 billions years and planet had gone through many vulnerable situations and it will be doing fine till eternity. it's the poeple who fucked and Need to understand here is We are going most Certainly. Global warming & Climate change is hoax.
Pankaj S.13/11/2021 08:51
Insted of words of animals in coming days you will only hear allah oh akabar from madarsa if there is no modification in constitution.
Rajesh S.13/11/2021 08:47
Roy M.13/11/2021 08:32
Sunny B.13/11/2021 08:20
Well giving these dominant debates on environment go and plant some trees out there if really love environment
Syed Z.13/11/2021 08:17
Brut India13/11/2021 08:07
Here's Vinisha Umashankar at the COP26:
Moses G.13/11/2021 07:57
Action needed and now over personal interest and lifestyle sponsorship/sponsoring.
Liku S.13/11/2021 07:56
Mayur S.13/11/2021 07:34
America must pay for its excesses
Ayesha T.13/11/2021 07:17
Nikhil G.13/11/2021 07:11
Another so called fake enviromentalist
Bhumish K.13/11/2021 07:06
