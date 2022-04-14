back
4 instances when Jaishankar didn’t hold back
The Western media asked S Jaishankar about Ukraine, oil imports and Russia-China relations. This is how India’s Foreign Minister responded...
14/04/2022 12:41 PMupdated: 14/04/2022 12:43 PM
- 638K
- 23.5K
- 876
- 1:57
813 comments
Birju D.a day
American Reporters be like...
Trevor D.2 days
Time for BRICS 5 to take over the world order with half the world population
Rakesh B.2 days
🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️
Binduja R.2 days
We are blessed to have a minister like him
Dipakkumae G.2 days
Great leadership and leader
Edwin S.3 days
Stopped import oil in Russia finish it story ,no need explain.
Mayank T.3 days
Excellent
Roberto D.3 days
USA is not qualified to tell India,,what should hv to do
Jayant B.3 days
GREAT ❤️❤️❤️
Sudhanshu K.3 days
He is right in most of the answers but one. There is racism in USA which often results in harming some minorities but when it comes to communal violence in India it is organized by BJP party goons and as a result guilty never gets punished. In a country where state home minister son kills ordinary people by using his car weapon and then freed by high court highlights the problem. So please do not compare India’s situation with USA, it’s laughable.
Amit A.3 days
S Jaishankar wakes up every morning & has two US diplomats for breakfast. 😂 This man is a diamond!!
Rama D.3 days
A VERY SPECIAL , REAL NATIONALIST, FOREIGN MINISTER OF INDIA.TOTALLY, INDIA FOCUSSED.FOLLOWING MODIJI,S,, VIEW POINT.ना हम आंख दिखा कर बात करेंगे, न हम आंख झुका कर बात करेंगे।।हम सिर्फ आंख मिला कर बात करेंगे।
Veena P.3 days
Good time to be an Indian.....
Nidhi K.3 days
Superb 👍
MK R.3 days
NAMO
Tony C.3 days
👍👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Rajesh K.3 days
killed it
Sinisa S.4 days
Bravo
Manoj J.4 days
एक महान व्यक्तित्व
Ann B.4 days
This help to reinforce my view and dream of an Asian Century whereby most of the global population lives. Everyone should have their rightful place under the sun.