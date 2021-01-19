back

5 Common Sex Myths… Busted!

Famous as Dr. Cuterus on social media, Dr. Tanaya Narendra shatters some common myths about sex...

19/01/2021 4:29 PM
  • 2.4M
  • 696

377 comments

  • Ania D.
    39 minutes

    How is masturbation healthy?

  • Sree R.
    an hour

    വാണമടി നിർത്തണം എന്ന് കരുതിയാ ഈ വീഡിയോ കണ്ടത്.. പക്ഷെ 😭

  • Allen J.
    an hour

    First 20 secs mattu paaru

  • Waqar A.
    an hour

    The last few seconds are bullshit

  • Hasnain A.
    an hour

    The last one.

  • Vishal S.
    an hour

    Masturbate can cause psychological effects right

  • Akash S.
    an hour

    watch !

  • Albin P.
    2 hours

    Thank You Mam.

  • Aadil N.
    2 hours

    for all those assholes who think she is talking about men's masterbution ... for fuck sake its all about women ...

  • Mahin I.
    2 hours

    dak masterbation karap na

  • Shreyash S.
    2 hours

    Very informative. Thankyou.

  • Syed M.
    3 hours

    Indian gal😹 what else to expect �ahakan

  • Rakesh B.
    3 hours

    Hindi me bol ne se kya aap ka stutas gir jaye ga

  • Mohammad A.
    3 hours

    bsdk tatto ka cancer nhi hga tmlogo ko 😂5 no point dekh lo

  • Imtiaz K.
    3 hours

    It's so show time boys

  • Biswarup G.
    3 hours

    thanks and appreciation for this post. We definitely need scientific and medical knowledge, not all the myths from friends or elders 👍🏼

  • Hoy E.
    4 hours

    masturbation is good in everyday lifestyle

  • Rohit S.
    4 hours

    These type of lectures should delivered frequently.

  • Pattanaik S.
    4 hours

    U fool .. don't try to make other fool ohk ..it's not at all good if u go fr mastrubation

  • Viknesh J.
    5 hours

    Should be ok for her mindedness to give random bj's to strangerss as it it is also part of gratification

