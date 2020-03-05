5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus

Namaste: 1, Handshake: 0
16 comments
Rizwan M.2 days
https://youtu.be/Ngcz829AkUQ
Brut India3 days
When Indians were fleeing the epicentre of the virus in Wuhan, this Indian doctor stayed back to help those affected:
Jaideep P.3 days
Coronavirus is ineffective in temps above 25*C so in any case India is not a likely pandemic scenario if screenings are effective! Gloves, disinfectants, n washing hands frequently, are more effective than masks as this snake virus doesn’t spread thru air but only sneeze or cough of infected person n infected surfaces! It’s a lung-specific disease!
Akshay T.3 days
Editing 👍👍👍
Pratiksha H.3 days
To much to take. China fucked it up.
Nawazish A.3 days
When memers become reporters😂
Nupur L.3 days
suno thik se
Hema D.3 days
When Bollywood meets Hollywood😁
Rahul J.3 days
This kind of shit gives me anxiety so 🖕
Mirza T.3 days
I more thing u forgot " Gao Mutr" 😂
Ajay V.3 days
First USEFUL and MEANINGFUL post by in months. AWESOME!
Arjun B.3 days
Anybody with Obsessive compulsive disorder . Handwashing? Some disorders are good for your health but eats your precious time.
Kajal S.3 days
The China was making the biological bomb secretary for destroying other countries..but who knows..that it will effect there own population.!!.. Wrong vry wrong China...
Sweta M.3 days
I forgot the seriousness of the virus, the video is epic, specially Gopi Babu cleaning... I remember her washing laptop once. But yes the message is important. People should follow this without even Corona fears.
Afzal M.3 days
Coronavirus se bachne ke liye niche link pe Click kare 👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/544601702581098/posts/1034801966894400/
Abhinav S.3 days
100 marks for that video editing 🤣✌️