6 Things You Didn't Know About Gulshan Devaiah
Gulshan Devaiah is now a familiar face for Bollywood lovers, but did you know he almost became a fashion designer instead? He looked back at his journey for Brut...
20/08/2021 3:27 PM
15 comments
Rajesh S.2 days
Good morning ☀️🌄
Kumar H.2 days
Gullu rocks 😇😍😍😍😍
Prateek K.3 days
Underrated actor
S R.3 days
Very nice actor 👌🏾
Parveen K.3 days
A very underrated actor.Loved him in Hunterr.
Gulshan D.3 days
🤘
Raka S.4 days
Awesome interview !
Seeta R.4 days
Brother stay true to yourself great job...
Arp A.4 days
Hunterr😂
Brut India4 days
The actor feels that segregation of people based on their job profile with separate dining areas also needs to be done away with. Here's what he's doing about it: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/gulshan-devaiah-so-much-tamasha-about-nepotism-people-are-segregated-on-sets-based-on-job-profile-101626063339886.html
Chrish A.4 days
i think he looks like sidharth malhotra
Rituparna S.4 days
He is so good 😍.
Saim A.4 days
hello
Subhodeep D.4 days
Loved him in Afsos and hunterrr
Ghayas M.4 days
He done a brilliant acting in war movie