61-Year-Old Model Slaying The Fashion World

If you think fashion and silver hair can't coexist, you are wrong.👨🦳
395 comments
Rashmi C.2 hours
Age is no bar for anything keep going👍👍👍
Kiran S.2 hours
you are an inspiration Sir!
Sai D.2 hours
Sabari
Ashish K.2 hours
, , ....
Bidyut K.2 hours
Wow! How inspiring!
Jayashree D.2 hours
see how age is just a number 😇
Manu P.2 hours
Super inspirational!!!
Manu P.3 hours
You are 😉 super cool 😎!
Faraaz F.3 hours
Hell yeah!!!!
Rumky P.3 hours
Dose of inspiration for us <3
Shweta S.3 hours
Very inspirational
Poonam A.3 hours
U look fab Sir I really admire ur journey from fat to fit
Pooja Y.3 hours
Hats off sir,
Nidhi J.3 hours
Amazing keep going
Humaira H.3 hours
Please don't bother people who pass negative comments. U r looking very smart.
Anchal R.3 hours
r u seeing this
Ramani H.3 hours
Aweslme
Aarti G.3 hours
And grey hairs are not negative.. They enhance your personality and style ...most important years of experience and inspiration as well
Aarti G.3 hours
U r really an inspiration sir... U look great in modelling and in different roles...
Annie S.3 hours
😎