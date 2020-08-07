7 Indian Apps See User Spike

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Vishal M.07/11/2020 06:56
छक्के एंड मुजरेवालियों को मिल गया कोठे का पता😂😂
Sumit S.07/09/2020 16:36
Archana Singh Kumar
Harish H.07/09/2020 15:21
Excellent news - Indians alone were funding all the Chins world projects and now the Chins can't withdraw large amount in banks as economy collapsing. Soon they will start calling all the loans making many begging bowl nations.
Sen G.07/09/2020 06:19
Mukesh ambani will rule this country very soon just wait.
રીરી ન.07/09/2020 00:21
Indians gotta go somewhere...
Aloke C.07/08/2020 21:44
😂
Stefan N.07/08/2020 17:48
mobile legends!!
Humza R.07/08/2020 17:39
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzyeMTo9viQ
Lucky T.07/08/2020 16:10
Made in India 🇮🇳😹😹😂😂🦶
Shreya B.07/08/2020 16:06
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2595641564019298&id=2023401897891267
Muhammad H.07/08/2020 15:18
Attack China instead banning apps like cowards 😂
Robertson L.07/08/2020 15:12
Reel is soon gonna take over.
Agnelo D.07/08/2020 14:50
This app is already hacked you will come to no in September how tiktok hacked this site wear already everybody money vanished in one day worst then stock market crash
Ankit S.07/08/2020 14:32
https://youtu.be/8-RgKfshrKw
Aakash S.07/08/2020 14:14
7th dekho
Surya R.07/08/2020 14:13
❤🙏🌞
K.A. V.07/08/2020 14:10
Good to read. However, I am not without reservations. The way the Indian government is trying to invade the privacy of the individual whenever possible, how sure can we be that the developers/owners will not be arm-twisted to leave back doors open so Big Brother can snoop on us. Better to use a non Chinese, non Indian app wherever possible, I think.
Bhattacharjee T.07/08/2020 14:08
Our dearly beloved Supreme Leader Ban-nendra AppsDas Moody has scared China. The bloody nose didn't stop there. The himdian media by their nine-pm-debates also pushed the Chinese a few kilometers from Galwan Valley. The entire war was commanded, fought and won by retired army officers, who are better known as stooges of rsscals, and rabble-rousing partisan anchors. 😀😀
Raman S.07/08/2020 13:59
Tatti tatti hi rhegi didn't matter Insaan ki ho ya animal ki....!
Vijay N.07/08/2020 13:42
99 percent of India's citizens use Chinese-made ingredients. 99.99 percent of Indian citizens use mobile phones manufactured by Chinese company. Then what is this gimmick for?