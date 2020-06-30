back

7-Year-Old Gets Textbook Mention

The Dal lake girl who became a textbook story… 😯😯

06/30/2020 8:27 AM
  • 717.1k
  • 332

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

267 comments

  • Khan A.
    3 days

    Even my daughters name isJannat...hope she also earns name by doing good for India.

  • Sarfaraz Z.
    5 days

    We should show these sort of inspirational stories to kids in The school .....

  • Nalini N.
    6 days

    God bless you jannat

  • Swapna S.
    6 days

    God bless you

  • Binit S.
    6 days

    This is great news . We borrow this earth from our kids not ancestors.

  • Raana H.
    07/13/2020 21:07

    Proud of her

  • Rudre G.
    07/11/2020 08:23

    North indians are filthiest bastards

  • Drrajesh S.
    07/11/2020 06:56

    Salute to her and her family

  • Sayantani D.
    07/10/2020 18:43

    Commendable job kid😍..kudos to the father for motivating the child from such tender age..

  • Sonia S.
    07/10/2020 15:59

    Great 👍we proud of you

  • Hanamant B.
    07/10/2020 10:38

    Lots off people in India like Dashrath manzi

  • Akhilesh L.
    07/09/2020 06:16

    I had goosebumps at "jannat ki jannat

  • Hariprasad K.
    07/09/2020 06:06

    very nice,it is really strange. I always welcome these people.

  • Tanmoy M.
    07/09/2020 05:49

    God bless you,,

  • Divyaa S.
    07/08/2020 19:46

    God bless u Gal .Ur doing amazing job at this age .Sky is the limit Take care All the best 💐

  • Modhu S.
    07/08/2020 17:09

    Very good

  • Shyam S.
    07/08/2020 15:22

    God bless you beta 👏👏👏👏

  • Bharat D.
    07/08/2020 12:10

    Great job 👍 beta

  • Rosemary V.
    07/08/2020 10:29

    Good going little angel

  • Zaby I.
    07/08/2020 05:41

    Dream of every child👏👏🔥