8000 Lights. 1 Icon in the Sky.

No. 02 taltest bilding in India
No. 01 is Imperial tower 3 (116 floor) 😎
Ankur Kanaujia Abhishek Jaiswal
SuperB.
Lodha group shows that we are lives in near NY or Dubai, but they forget to mention that one hour rain drain will drain out all those decorations. 😂😂😂😂😂
Lodha world resident tower
Superb the nxt booming country n infrastructure wld b India soon 💥
Destroying
Great super excited to see you tomorrow at the attached my heart okay thanks Bhai
Chutiya Kam Banao Bc ... Worli Lower Parel Kab tak dikhate Rahoge .. Road Pe Show Karo Malum Padjayega .. Dubai China All 😂😂😂😂
you might like the changes in real estate sect
....Ata haters boltil he Nashik che tower ahet...🤣🤣🤣
Fake
😍😍😍
Wohh
Please raise voice for the farmers too। Plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz plz
Most of foreign cities are trying to control on light pollution and we are heading towards more
Awesome
I can't see my fellow Indians commenting "What's the use of this... Nobody's gonna buy it... First work on poverty and unemployment and roads..."
Mumbai is still far from my home....
Blue best
Blue greatest
Blue a1
Blue 1st
181 comments
