back

A "Beehive" Air Conditioner

A team of architects from New Delhi crafted a terracotta cooling system that looks like a giant beehive. 🤯

05/09/2020 10:57 AM
  • 150.8k
  • 72

And even more

  1. 1:53

    A "Beehive" Air Conditioner

  2. 3:14

    This Man Rescues Lizards, Cows, Owls, Monkeys And More

  3. 3:27

    Air Pollution Plummets Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

  4. 2:13

    Textile Pollution in Rajasthan

  5. 1:48

    How Fishermen Help Endangered Turtles Every Year

  6. 2:41

    India's Wild Plan To Bring Cheetahs Back

47 comments

  • Jijing H.
    16 hours

    Brilliant!!

  • Anis R.
    a day

    Bravo

  • Edward J.
    a day

    Stay at home and make money online! $100--$1000 $200---$2000 $300-$3000 $400-$4000 $500--$6000 $600----$7000 $700--$8000 $800--$9000 $900--$10,000 $1000--$11,000 $1500--$12,000 $2000--$17,000 $2500--$20,000 $3000--$25,000 after 24hours No hidden fees, No scam, ask me HOW via Inbox on WhatsApp with this number +14172472263

  • Đinh H.
    2 days

    Vui lòng ib

  • Mi H.
    2 days

    vaytiensieutoc24h , com

  • Sandeep D.
    2 days

    Would like to install iny house can I get your no plz

  • Anurag G.
    2 days

    ,we invented this long back🤔

  • Vishnu S.
    3 days

    Will work in dry hot weather only .

  • Bharat S.
    4 days

    Water dessert cooler does the same thing..this is stupid

  • Abdul K.
    4 days

    There is a better way . People use plastic bottles as well to cool down air. When you narrow the passage, Air cools down

  • Balkote K.
    4 days

    Slowly the content is being copied from HISTORY TV - YE MERA INDIA Programme

  • Anirudh B.
    4 days

    Being Natural is always great.

  • Sandeep K.
    4 days

    This operates on the same principle as a desert cooler works but with clay tubes instead of hay, Smh. Not being a hater, but this looks way too bulky for anywhere, water usage looks high, and maintenance looks like a nightmare. This can be used as a art/decorative piece in airports maybe for its uniqueness.

  • Vaibhav G.
    5 days

    Same as a electricity run water cooler....

  • Σόνια Α.
    5 days

    Love.y

  • Raunaq S.
    5 days

    watch this

  • Swarna K.
    6 days

    dd

  • Brut India
    6 days

    With it becoming too hot to drive, this woman looked for a traditional way to cool down her car. She smeared it with cow dung: https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/posts/660375217776954

  • Siddhant S.
    6 days

    With a good artistic design this has the ability to become a luxury Product that could be sold at a higher rate than most air conditioners. People spend lakhs on chandeliers and home fountains, so why not this?

  • Javed K.
    6 days

    It will not work in high humidity at all. During medium to high humidity it will add to the problem instead. This can be of some use during dry heat wave time.