A "Beehive" Air Conditioner
Brilliant!!
Bravo
Would like to install iny house can I get your no plz
,we invented this long back🤔
Will work in dry hot weather only .
Water dessert cooler does the same thing..this is stupid
There is a better way . People use plastic bottles as well to cool down air.
When you narrow the passage, Air cools down
Slowly the content is being copied from HISTORY TV - YE MERA INDIA Programme
Being Natural is always great.
This operates on the same principle as a desert cooler works but with clay tubes instead of hay, Smh. Not being a hater, but this looks way too bulky for anywhere, water usage looks high, and maintenance looks like a nightmare. This can be used as a art/decorative piece in airports maybe for its uniqueness.
Same as a electricity run water cooler....
Love.y
watch this
With it becoming too hot to drive, this woman looked for a traditional way to cool down her car. She smeared it with cow dung:
https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/posts/660375217776954
With a good artistic design this has the ability to become a luxury Product that could be sold at a higher rate than most air conditioners. People spend lakhs on chandeliers and home fountains, so why not this?
It will not work in high humidity at all. During medium to high humidity it will add to the problem instead. This can be of some use during dry heat wave time.
Jijing H.16 hours
Brilliant!!
Anis R.a day
Bravo
Edward J.a day
Stay at home and make money online! $100--$1000 $200---$2000 $300-$3000 $400-$4000 $500--$6000 $600----$7000 $700--$8000 $800--$9000 $900--$10,000 $1000--$11,000 $1500--$12,000 $2000--$17,000 $2500--$20,000 $3000--$25,000 after 24hours No hidden fees, No scam, ask me HOW via Inbox on WhatsApp with this number +14172472263
Sandeep D.2 days
Would like to install iny house can I get your no plz
Anurag G.2 days
,we invented this long back🤔
Vishnu S.3 days
Will work in dry hot weather only .
Bharat S.4 days
Water dessert cooler does the same thing..this is stupid
Abdul K.4 days
There is a better way . People use plastic bottles as well to cool down air. When you narrow the passage, Air cools down
Balkote K.4 days
Slowly the content is being copied from HISTORY TV - YE MERA INDIA Programme
Anirudh B.4 days
Being Natural is always great.
Sandeep K.4 days
This operates on the same principle as a desert cooler works but with clay tubes instead of hay, Smh. Not being a hater, but this looks way too bulky for anywhere, water usage looks high, and maintenance looks like a nightmare. This can be used as a art/decorative piece in airports maybe for its uniqueness.
Vaibhav G.5 days
Same as a electricity run water cooler....
Σόνια Α.5 days
Love.y
Raunaq S.5 days
watch this
Swarna K.6 days
dd
Brut India6 days
With it becoming too hot to drive, this woman looked for a traditional way to cool down her car. She smeared it with cow dung: https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/posts/660375217776954
Siddhant S.6 days
With a good artistic design this has the ability to become a luxury Product that could be sold at a higher rate than most air conditioners. People spend lakhs on chandeliers and home fountains, so why not this?
Javed K.6 days
It will not work in high humidity at all. During medium to high humidity it will add to the problem instead. This can be of some use during dry heat wave time.