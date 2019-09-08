A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

The 12-foot-long crocodile was saved by a forest officer, who offered to go into the well to slip a rope under the reptile.
Reta O.12/02/2019 06:57
I would like to know how they get the croc off those ropes tho.
Rohitash S.09/27/2019 06:22
Greatmoment, greathero 😃😃😃
Ankit S.09/25/2019 15:35
Mujhe LGA Magar Ko phansi de rhe h
Kundan J.09/23/2019 03:21
Great work
ரெயின்சன்09/20/2019 04:48
https://youtu.be/wVV6nO0JhRY
Vikash S.09/19/2019 11:04
Great moment. Great hero.
Sunny S.09/17/2019 12:05
Good job well done
Sandeep K.09/14/2019 05:39
Yu tou insan bahut kind hai par dhrm k naam pr pta ni kyo dusri ko marne lagte hai
Farhan A.09/13/2019 18:20
nonono
Ajoy H.09/13/2019 11:30
brave
Jitu T.09/13/2019 03:01
Super
Amar K.09/12/2019 16:21
Didn't he choked..?
Amar K.09/12/2019 07:30
Salman A.09/11/2019 15:31
Great work
Anil M.09/11/2019 14:41
It is about to die, strangling it with a tight rope without any support may lead it to death
Farhan F.09/10/2019 05:46
Why didnt they use a tranquilizer,it would have been safe rescue ,any hats off to brave man
Abhishek M.09/10/2019 05:09
That's Really Appreciating,,, Great Soul, well done man👍👏👏👏
Jasim A.09/10/2019 03:37
They should’ve pulled Crocodile from tail. That looks like a stupid decision to me no matter how thick the skin is..
Abhishek B.09/09/2019 19:58
We need more people like him, amidst so much cruelty, great to see such brave and empathetic souls, more power to you guys
Harshal P.09/09/2019 18:51
I wonder how a crocodile killed one boy in powai lake