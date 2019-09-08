back

A Brave Forest Officer Rescued This Crocodile

The 12-foot-long crocodile was saved by a forest officer, who offered to go into the well to slip a rope under the reptile.

09/08/2019 12:57 PM
67 comments

  • Reta O.
    12/02/2019 06:57

    I would like to know how they get the croc off those ropes tho.

  • Rohitash S.
    09/27/2019 06:22

    Greatmoment, greathero 😃😃😃

  • Ankit S.
    09/25/2019 15:35

    Mujhe LGA Magar Ko phansi de rhe h

  • Kundan J.
    09/23/2019 03:21

    Great work

  • ரெயின்சன்
    09/20/2019 04:48

    https://youtu.be/wVV6nO0JhRY

  • Vikash S.
    09/19/2019 11:04

    Great moment. Great hero.

  • Sunny S.
    09/17/2019 12:05

    Good job well done

  • Sandeep K.
    09/14/2019 05:39

    Yu tou insan bahut kind hai par dhrm k naam pr pta ni kyo dusri ko marne lagte hai

  • Farhan A.
    09/13/2019 18:20

    nonono

  • Ajoy H.
    09/13/2019 11:30

    brave

  • Jitu T.
    09/13/2019 03:01

    Super

  • Amar K.
    09/12/2019 16:21

    Didn't he choked..?

  • Amar K.
    09/12/2019 07:30

  • Salman A.
    09/11/2019 15:31

    Great work

  • Anil M.
    09/11/2019 14:41

    It is about to die, strangling it with a tight rope without any support may lead it to death

  • Farhan F.
    09/10/2019 05:46

    Why didnt they use a tranquilizer,it would have been safe rescue ,any hats off to brave man

  • Abhishek M.
    09/10/2019 05:09

    That's Really Appreciating,,, Great Soul, well done man👍👏👏👏

  • Jasim A.
    09/10/2019 03:37

    They should’ve pulled Crocodile from tail. That looks like a stupid decision to me no matter how thick the skin is..

  • Abhishek B.
    09/09/2019 19:58

    We need more people like him, amidst so much cruelty, great to see such brave and empathetic souls, more power to you guys

  • Harshal P.
    09/09/2019 18:51

    I wonder how a crocodile killed one boy in powai lake