A Covid-19 Patient’s Hospital Experience

They don’t offer a 5-star experience but India’s government hospitals are stepping up to the Covid-19 challenge, says Nagpur’s first recovered coronavirus patient.

04/23/2020 10:57 AM
20 comments

  • Vijaykumar D.
    04/26/2020 05:22

    BJP government proposal was to privatise government hospitals.Now only govt.hospitals are saving the lives of Indians.Let's hope govt.realises the importance of govt hospitals

  • Tshering D.
    04/24/2020 07:18

    yes people should respect nursing staff

  • Reforbis
    04/23/2020 21:24

    Kebanyakan omong .ngaj terbuka .

  • Ajay B.
    04/23/2020 16:05

    A tight slap on them who think govt doctors don't no much work and support privatisation of even healthcare and education.

  • Shitanshu B.
    04/23/2020 15:20

    maut k muuh me bhi..choices luxury h..😅😂👏👏

  • Chirag J.
    04/23/2020 15:03

    Modi hai toh mumkin hai

  • Sayyed N.
    04/23/2020 14:15

    Is he the first corona patient..? Why was rajat sharma of india tv showing the first case of nagpur was from tabligi jamat and they spread the coronavirus in nagpur...?

  • Rahul Y.
    04/23/2020 14:10

    Government Hospital should be improved. More funds to medical sector should be given.

  • DrSwati K.
    04/23/2020 14:07

    Finally government and public will understand the importance of having a good public health facilities

  • Roshan C.
    04/23/2020 14:05

    People in our nations feel they are entitled to everything, they take everything for granted, they want five star facilities, but they don’t want to pay taxes.

  • Deepa A.
    04/23/2020 13:59

    I wish every indian to be sensible like him

  • Ramesh K.
    04/23/2020 13:57

    Really fentastic stuff from Government hospitals and by the way Goverment Doctors are the best.

  • Brut India
    04/23/2020 13:55

    While government hospitals are handling most of the Covid-19 patients, here's why private hospitals are staying away: https://scroll.in/article/959727/fear-of-covid-19-spread-makes-private-hospitals-turn-away-patients-or-charge-them-higher-bills

  • Aparna S.
    04/23/2020 13:24

    It's high time we appreciate what's been given to us rather than protesting n attacking people who are out to help us in this difficult time

  • Tiwari A.
    04/23/2020 13:15

    There is an hope inside under the supervision of respected modi sir that our nation would become super power and stratergy king for whole world in future to build an healthy and safe world ...

  • Tiwari A.
    04/23/2020 13:13

    Need is to praise our corona warriors and built an safe healthy economy and request to Indian government to formulate more on health budget rather than spending on defence..This in revert would turned to be helpful in building safe and healthier nation than others in world.

  • Geetchandra S.
    04/23/2020 12:08

    Thank you for the encouraging words to our frontline workers.

  • Arup R.
    04/23/2020 11:59

    Government should empower the government hospitals like earlier days. Should invest more to strengthen the public health system.

  • Towseef R.
    04/23/2020 11:55

    Doctors in government hospitals are genius. However infrastructure in government hospitals is not up to that standard as should have. I hope spending in health sector will see jump in upcoming union budget. Doctors and other paramedics need special attention in emoluments and respect. They deserve high status.

  • Rohan G.
    04/23/2020 11:09

    Why have they censored the name of the media house which actually took the interview?