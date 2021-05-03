back
A Doctor Answers Vaccine Doubts From Young People
Do vaccines have any side-effects? Should I wait for Pfizer's vaccine to come to India? As Covid-19 vaccinations open up for everyone above 18 years, a doctor answered some important questions asked by young people.
03/05/2021 3:04 PM
53 comments
Satnam S.2 hours
Srinivas S.5 hours
It seems to be that We have to fly to other country to get vaccinated,india is a largely populated with 137 crores of pupil,it may take years for our vaccination to be done,probably like risking our life's to stay at india....
Maddy M.6 hours
Nikhil J.8 hours
How one can take the vaccine as there is no slot available till 30th of May... Itne din me Corona na ho jaaye
Karanbir S.9 hours
Lelo vaccine aur nakhrey kam kro sab log... if you are positive you need to wait until your report is negative then go for vaccine. You shouldn’t take two different vaccines One dose of Covishield generate 75% to 80% immune response in body and reduces the rate of transmission by 67%. You can get infected even after vaccine but chances of hospitalisation are very less, in fact nil. So take full precautions even after vaccine.
Aninda D.9 hours
What she failed to tell, Vaccine efficacy of 80% means the person who is vaccinated has an 80 % less chance of getting the disease, than the person who is not vaccinated ( Disease = Serious Disease0. The efficacy of Covaxin is 81% where covishield is 70%. And The vaccines are not active against all the variants. Like Covishiled is not effective against the south African variant ( Efficacy = 10%)( Circulation of South African variant is very less in India), But Covaxin is almost effective against all the strains.
Aninda D.9 hours
There are some wrong facts in this
Mriganka M.10 hours
Varun R.10 hours
People over 18 and below 45 have to wait till dooms day........ May be by that time they have vaccine for this age group.....till that time go to himalaya
Charanjit K.11 hours
With shortage of the vaccines will it be right for more people to take the first dose and wait with uncertainty?
শ্রী ধ.11 hours
Normal vaccine kheraaat mai chiye.....n talking about pfizer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂..... Really brut???
Nabin C.11 hours
Thanks for the excellent interview or Q/A.Helps us a lot !
Prabhas P.12 hours
Ifkar A.12 hours
https://youtu.be/v0R1rG-EzPU Watch this all doubt related with vaccines by Dr team of delhi,,
Bimal L.13 hours
Cathy M.14 hours
Maninder S.15 hours
...i thought i have seen the guy somewhere in the video 😅
Lovely R.16 hours
Manepalli L.18 hours
What if a chain smoker takes a vaccine, will there be any side effects?
Krishna V.19 hours
My know person have taken vaccine 1 month back just 1 dose and he got covid. And his condition is severe like low oxygen saturation and admitted to hospital.. so did really the vaccines are working?? And is it worth taking? Or should be wait for more new effective or better vaccine??