back
A Doctor's Account Of The Horrors Of Covid
"I looked at packed bodies every day and told myself that I need to stop thinking and keep working." Watch what it feels like to be a doctor dealing with Covid today.
25/04/2021 2:57 PM
- 1.4M
- 19.7K
- 727
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
580 comments
Amer H.an hour
Salute u madam
Khushboo T.an hour
😭😭😭
Eva B.an hour
Praying for India.,
Subhashree R.an hour
If ppl would have taken it seriously for the beginning then this situation would not have come.. Both me and my mom survived the covid battle at home..we survived Cz we didn't panic.. We knw how it is.. Panic and impatience cause a lot of trouble... Corona and lockdown both will kill ppl... We can fight this situation if we won't step Out unnecessarily and follow the guidelines... But rallies, kumbh mela even cinema halls became more Important than Ppl's lives
Mohd H.2 hours
Dr
Manel S.2 hours
God Bless Everyone And Protect you All
Monika M.3 hours
For the sake of these health workers, who are working tirelessly day and night, people please be responsible.
Afzal S.3 hours
😢😢😢
Uma A.3 hours
Thank you so much for your hard work Stay safe 🙏
Gautamdas R.3 hours
Facts r facts. I respect ur words, feelings et allA little suggestion: Please wear a mask while making such a video... It sends a message.. U know. Dr. Gautamdas Roy.
Anirud S.3 hours
Not a big deal we all are doing we can as an corona warriors. We will have time to look back its time for work. .. it's government failure and we men and women are being thrown in the battle on the name of essential services.
Lakshmi V.3 hours
This video made me cry the doctor was in such a pain that she was hiding her tears and telling us how the situations are worst.kindly wear mask and help them not to see the pain they are going through 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Tejas V.3 hours
The state government is responsible for this
Mon B.3 hours
I am praying for India and its people, we are all brothers and sisters
Mon B.4 hours
May God protect you
Swapna C.4 hours
Very true every Healthcare worker is tired ...she said what most health workers are feeling ...its their job and no doctor will do anything otherwise...but its time everyone takes this pandemic seriously...i know it ..since being a doctor know how its tough out there ..it takes a toll physically n mentally...having lost my father in law last yr to covid n seeing so many of our colleagues succumb to this illness....just an appeal to everyone please take care of ur loved ones...following rules is not that difficult...
S N.4 hours
Hatoff doctor...from sri lanka 🇱🇰..
Elizabeth A.4 hours
🙏🙏🙏😭
Meera D.4 hours
Stay blessed 💟
Geny S.4 hours
🥺 😞 made me cry 😢