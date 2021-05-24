back

A Father's Message After Doctor Son Dies Of Covid-19

Dr. Anas Mujahid was only 26, but his father is proud he died serving his country.

24/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 366.9K
  • 436

404 comments

  • Kamala B.
    7 hours

    God bless his family And none of his family would. Suffer with Covid while helping other.

  • Irfan S.
    10 hours

    Amu Bhai

  • Abdul K.
    a day

    Amazing citizen. Hats off to you sir 🙏

  • Mina N.
    a day

    He not finesh talk how much his son served the people come no disrespect but millions dies

  • Mohammad F.
    a day

    Uncle you are muslim & india hates you😔 Trust me india really hates you😭

  • Bindushr P.
    a day

    Hats off to you man

  • Romesh A.
    a day

    A big salute to your fatherhood...may your son's soul be rest in peace

  • Sangita S.
    a day

    Hero Papa just like u.

  • Moin P.
    a day

    Mashallah

  • Prabhat T.
    a day

    , asach ek sanglitla pan ahe degree pan hatat yenar hoti tyachi

  • Parag P.
    2 days

    Respect for the Father who lost his Son but Arvind Khujliwal Aka Nautankilal knows the politics very well and that's why he Doing such so called Nautanki

  • Masum K.
    2 days

    And here we people are being killed murdered only because we are Muslim. Killing in the name of gau rakshaq,lynching,beat till death in custody,beat till death to chant jai shree ram. Really sir after watching your words I am thinking that how we Muslim are so patience and a strong believer of Allah that they kills us but still we will hug them again nd again. may Allah show them the right path .. may they raised there voice for injustice happening with minority 🙏

  • Lekshmi B.
    2 days

    Your son died a hero!

  • Imran K.
    2 days

    Salute sir

  • Sunil C.
    2 days

    May allah grant him jannat

  • Aase F.
    2 days

    💔💔💔💔💔💔❤️🙏🕯

  • Tunisha K.
    2 days

    Salute to D devine Soul RIP🙏

  • Niru R.
    2 days

    So young 😢you died serving yr Country🇮🇳brave soul, Hats off to all front line workers 🤗💖🌻May God give yr family n frnds strength n courage in this trying time 💖.Om Shanti Shanti.

  • Ca R.
    2 days

    May Anas soul rest in peace 🙏

  • S R.
    2 days

    Jai Hind 🇮🇳

