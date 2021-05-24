back
A Father's Message After Doctor Son Dies Of Covid-19
Dr. Anas Mujahid was only 26, but his father is proud he died serving his country.
24/05/2021 1:27 PM
404 comments
Kamala B.7 hours
God bless his family And none of his family would. Suffer with Covid while helping other.
Irfan S.10 hours
Amu Bhai
Abdul K.a day
Amazing citizen. Hats off to you sir 🙏
Mina N.a day
He not finesh talk how much his son served the people come no disrespect but millions dies
Mohammad F.a day
Uncle you are muslim & india hates you😔 Trust me india really hates you😭
Bindushr P.a day
Hats off to you man
Romesh A.a day
A big salute to your fatherhood...may your son's soul be rest in peace
Sangita S.a day
Hero Papa just like u.
Moin P.a day
Mashallah
Prabhat T.a day
, asach ek sanglitla pan ahe degree pan hatat yenar hoti tyachi
Parag P.2 days
Respect for the Father who lost his Son but Arvind Khujliwal Aka Nautankilal knows the politics very well and that's why he Doing such so called Nautanki
Masum K.2 days
And here we people are being killed murdered only because we are Muslim. Killing in the name of gau rakshaq,lynching,beat till death in custody,beat till death to chant jai shree ram. Really sir after watching your words I am thinking that how we Muslim are so patience and a strong believer of Allah that they kills us but still we will hug them again nd again. may Allah show them the right path .. may they raised there voice for injustice happening with minority 🙏
Lekshmi B.2 days
Your son died a hero!
Imran K.2 days
Salute sir
Sunil C.2 days
May allah grant him jannat
Aase F.2 days
💔💔💔💔💔💔❤️🙏🕯
Tunisha K.2 days
Salute to D devine Soul RIP🙏
Niru R.2 days
So young 😢you died serving yr Country🇮🇳brave soul, Hats off to all front line workers 🤗💖🌻May God give yr family n frnds strength n courage in this trying time 💖.Om Shanti Shanti.
Ca R.2 days
May Anas soul rest in peace 🙏
S R.2 days
Jai Hind 🇮🇳