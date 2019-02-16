A Feat Like Never Before

These struggling artists grew up in remote Indian villages that never see any snowfall. But they just won a global SNOW SCULPTING event in freezing Japan. ❄️🏆
105 comments
Haseeb N.03/21/2019 01:38
Congratulations Welldone n best wishes for more such competitions in future..
Jesse J.03/19/2019 09:02
'Feel the rhythm feel the rhyme, watch out now it's bobsleigh time ;)'
Rajshri D.03/19/2019 07:12
Congratulations
Avdhoot P.03/17/2019 18:49
Congratulations guys keep up the good work 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Durgesh M.03/17/2019 09:39
Awesome sculpture 👌👌👌
Mani K.03/15/2019 18:41
Hi
Jeetu J.03/15/2019 04:51
Such a amazing talent and don't get support from govt. Thanks for all Ur hard work guys make India proud
Sonali M.03/15/2019 04:43
Wow great job and thanks for making Our country win first price.
Harish B.03/14/2019 06:48
appreciated ... great work .. proud to have u all in my soil ..
Dinesh B.03/13/2019 05:53
All the best and congratulations
Shivgovind S.03/11/2019 10:29
Jai shree hari
Arun G.03/10/2019 14:30
Well done brothers salute to all of you 😍😍😍😍
Simran J.03/10/2019 09:03
Great job guys... Hats off to your talent n will to reach there inspite of facing so many difficulties... Congratulations🎉🎊 u guys r true inspiration fr all of us... Jai Hind...
Mannu K.03/07/2019 08:54
what a wow
Swati K.03/05/2019 18:11
Super hardworking man deserves best.. Congratulations ...very proud moment for all Indians. Keep going..
Abhinav K.03/05/2019 03:03
yeh dekh 😍😍
Monica M.03/05/2019 01:53
Congratulations
Pranali Y.03/04/2019 19:11
see this
Manish P.03/04/2019 15:08
...
Kunal P.03/04/2019 13:53
Proud Indian and proud Bihari. People from Bihar MP and UP are underestimated but these guys proved everyone wrong