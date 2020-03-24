back

A Heartfelt Message From A Banker

Several people are working from home as India tackles Covid-19. But this is a luxury that some professionals cannot afford. 😔

03/24/2020 11:58 AMupdated: 03/24/2020 11:59 AM
20 comments

  • Vinod K.
    3 hours

    Thank good information

  • Anand S.
    3 hours

    👌🏻

  • Sonali B.
    5 hours

    Good job 👍👍

  • Shahnawaz N.
    5 hours

    Zabardast

  • Antara C.
    6 hours

    take care!

  • Iyappan
    6 hours

    Hi

  • Acchita S.
    6 hours

    Though the video is very appreciating but it's my request from you to please cover your visible body parts like hair , neck , forehead , etc. along with face mask and gloves because this virus might contaminate through open body pores .baad baaki u guys are really fighting hard and contributing your mite to keep our unstoppable system in function .which is actually very cherishing .

  • Bikram D.
    6 hours

    . Vaii dakh ata.. Jotota precaution niye kaj Kora Jay koris vaii..

  • Rafiq S.
    6 hours

    More than passbook entry EMI is imp coz our account is not maintened. How will this work.

  • Manvika S.
    7 hours

    Take care guys <3 Love you bhaiya <3

  • Ishaann M.
    7 hours

    Bank associations are so stupid and so is the government.

  • Paul D.
    7 hours

    Appreciate video. But not convinced Butcher Modi's reference.

  • Senthil N.
    7 hours

    Then why you working in bank. People need cash this time. No net properly. Then what people will do. Think of nurse.

  • Brut India
    8 hours

    While the Indian Banks' Association suggested that some banks remain shut, to carry out essential transactions, some branches to remain open: https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/coronavirus-lockdown-banks-open-but-some-branches-may-be-closed-11584944847582.html

  • Lalitha R.
    8 hours

    👍It is a request from a Bank employee who also has a family; family waiting for her& care for her.people should always use the latest fecility & unless it is very urgent do not venture out & invite trouble to your self.These bank employees who handly currencies will be very much vulnerable.

  • Hilar S.
    8 hours

    Please dont commits any crime...stay at home plz this is the emotion of the police

  • Debojyoti B.
    8 hours

    Govt should apply military now otherwise it will be impossible to control millions of people

  • Ram U.
    8 hours

    how do we pay this time EMI please support 😳

  • Shanku S.
    8 hours

    Think of the nurses too ... be proud of ur job. U are helping many, without cash people will die b4 Corona kills them. So dont be scared lady... god bless u

  • Tarun K.
    8 hours

    Only modi can save this country from Coronavirus. He is the man with mission & has big magic wand in his armour.