A kind stranger, a delivery guy… and a bike
When a teenager got a delivery guy the best gift of his life… 💖
15/04/2022 4:27 PM
42 comments
Jyoti N.3 days
Hats off to the young champ
Suraj S.4 days
Electric bikes could have been better option
Brut India5 days
He had to cycle 9 km in just 15 minutes to deliver tea. But what happened next will warm your heart.
Rituu S.5 days
Well done Aditya👍🏽👍🏽👌🏽God bless you.
Alisha P.5 days
❤️❤️❤️ Such a pure soul u are
Smita D.5 days
Well done
Arthi S.5 days
Good human being still exists...lots of good wishes❤️
Dazangmu S.6 days
God bless you for helping him
Chetan G.6 days
Nice bro. Good Job 👌👍👌
Sarika C.6 days
Woww 👏👏👏
Reyansh I.6 days
Eventually, It will cost him more 😜🤒
Kamal P.6 days
Thank Zomato to make his Day. 😀😘
Anil L.6 days
How about the rising fuel price
Somnath K.6 days
कौतुकास्पद
Mily S.6 days
Loved the constructive use of social media. What a wonderful gesture 😊
Drsumedha J.6 days
Still humanity exist
Nazia P.6 days
Great work young man 👨. God bless you keep on doing this great work many more need your help.
शुभम ठ.6 days
पेट्रोल कहा से डलवाएगा. गाड़ी तो मिल गई
Harsh K.6 days
Company is bad Zomato 👎
Bhanu C.6 days
Great work 👏 God blessed you