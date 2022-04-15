back

A kind stranger, a delivery guy… and a bike

When a teenager got a delivery guy the best gift of his life… 💖

15/04/2022 4:27 PM
  • 108.3K
  • 45

Portraits

  1. 1:57

    When India was upset with a US Congresswoman

  2. 4:32

    When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West

  3. 3:00

    When Did Dry Fruits Become Muslim and Coconuts Become Hindu?

  4. 2:52

    Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids

  5. 5:15

    Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"

  6. 2:26

    A kind stranger, a delivery guy… and a bike

42 comments

  • Jyoti N.
    3 days

    Hats off to the young champ

  • Suraj S.
    4 days

    Electric bikes could have been better option

  • Brut India
    5 days

    He had to cycle 9 km in just 15 minutes to deliver tea. But what happened next will warm your heart.

  • Rituu S.
    5 days

    Well done Aditya👍🏽👍🏽👌🏽God bless you.

  • Alisha P.
    5 days

    ❤️❤️❤️ Such a pure soul u are

  • Smita D.
    5 days

    Well done

  • Arthi S.
    5 days

    Good human being still exists...lots of good wishes❤️

  • Dazangmu S.
    6 days

    God bless you for helping him

  • Chetan G.
    6 days

    Nice bro. Good Job 👌👍👌

  • Sarika C.
    6 days

    Woww 👏👏👏

  • Reyansh I.
    6 days

    Eventually, It will cost him more 😜🤒

  • Kamal P.
    6 days

    Thank Zomato to make his Day. 😀😘

  • Anil L.
    6 days

    How about the rising fuel price

  • Somnath K.
    6 days

    कौतुकास्पद

  • Mily S.
    6 days

    Loved the constructive use of social media. What a wonderful gesture 😊

  • Drsumedha J.
    6 days

    Still humanity exist

  • Nazia P.
    6 days

    Great work young man 👨. God bless you keep on doing this great work many more need your help.

  • शुभम ठ.
    6 days

    पेट्रोल कहा से डलवाएगा. गाड़ी तो मिल गई

  • Harsh K.
    6 days

    Company is bad Zomato 👎

  • Bhanu C.
    6 days

    Great work 👏 God blessed you

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.