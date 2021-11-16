A Ladakhi Policeman’s Heartfelt Plea

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Pradeep M.6 days
Very sad . First people go to such places to admire nature , and in return they destroy the very same nature! Pathetic and insane . Not only mountains, but we have to start protecting our very own neighbour hood .
Kausik M.6 days
Hell of India
Rohit S.16/11/2021 11:45
human being are so slefish they have almost destroyed this palnet now going to destroy mars. i highly recommended to impose the high fine on them who do this
Falah M.15/11/2021 08:53
This is why we should not allow Indians in Kashmir. All they do is make mess.
Ranj K.15/11/2021 06:47
Indians will eventually destroy everything thats pristine gift from nature for them....
Swagato D.14/11/2021 11:21
Sabse pehle to Bengalis ko ban kardo waha jana se specially jo families leke jate hai......Bengalis pura saal saving karte hai aur pahar ghumne k naam se gandegi macha kar ate hai.....inlogo ko ban kardo 50% job done ho jaiga 😂😂
Manish T.14/11/2021 09:47
(WIRELESS ENERGY TRANSMISSION) https://youtube.com/shorts/_KxjVh44KHk?feature=share
CA A.14/11/2021 01:11
Visited haridwar n rishikesh..Ganga has crystal water over there but can see lot of plastic bottles n other garbage floating in some places..people need to understand we need to care our national treasures...
Miten S.13/11/2021 22:53
when did you join Ladakh police 😂😂😂🤣
Sayak R.13/11/2021 18:30
Please Gail them ..for 1day ...
Preeti T.13/11/2021 17:19
It's a common sense for the tourists too.🤷
Prasanna G.13/11/2021 15:03
Glad that he didn't say Bhatat mata ki jai at end..or else brut India would not hv posted this video...what a irony... wahyt brut India couldn't or won't do..this Army personnel has done.. salute to u sir.. jai Hind
Kashif Q.13/11/2021 15:01
What’s Indian police doing in Ladakh, China? Get the hell out of there before they make holes in you with their nail sticks 😂 😂
Kumar P.13/11/2021 10:53
Indians are mostly like dat only
Nakash V.13/11/2021 08:26
Dear Human Beings having a conscious , I hope you , your colleagues & family are doing well & healthy in this pandemic , we pray for all to get back to normal. dear sir we are very much appreciative by the initiatives taken by the India government to fight carbon emissions. However the basic factor is by using non renewable & sustainable packaging in the agricultural sector where PET bottles are used , hence being non recyclable , harming the farmers health as they end up drinking water from these PET bottles after the fertiliser packed in it is over , this habit is passed to second & third generation of farmers, hence damaging their immunity , who gives us annadata/food/grains/pulses. Secondly there is milk pouch packing that is plastic bag milk packaging , the plastic contains toxic and hence adding toxins to the milk packed and harming the environment as these plastic bags are thrown in Landfills where cows i.e. our Gai mata , end up eating these bags and also the tetra packaging causing them to die in the end by consuming the toxins. In all over the west in UK , US , Middle East , Asia , HDPE bottles are used for milk packaging which is the best suitable material for milk packaging due to its temperature adapting property but India remains an exception for whatsoever reason . As and when after the use of the HDPE bottle it is then recycled in forms of toys , other small packaging of FMCG products & industrial goods, hence not harming the environment and sustaining Bharat mata eternally & making India a better place to live . I have just given you a small reality check of what's happening in annadata sector & dairy sector . And how is it differen from the real world which is in the " west " due to which we can curb pollution, save our gai mata , our bharat mata & our Narendra Modi's aatmanirbhar dream of " MAKE IN INDIA " I hope together " WE CAN " sustain the future of the dairy sector by packaging milk in HDPE bottles & constraint the use of PET bottles in the annadata/agricultural sector . Giving our farmers the best of the best in return of the hardworking they do to provide us the best of vegetables & fruits together " WE CAN SUSTAIN OUR BHARAT MATA , Gai mata." Appreciate your initiative from the bottom of my heart & souls . Stay safe & healthy , “Health is wealth “ & currently health is now the only form of wealth. Kindly just read through the above & As teamwork makes dream works .
Sanghamitra R.13/11/2021 03:20
Plz don't do this plz save our nature otherwise we have to pay hard for that plz try to understand plz
Lubhana J.13/11/2021 03:19
Charge hefty fines to defaulters. That’s the only way people understand.
Ana B.13/11/2021 01:15
Ladakh you mean china?
Tabassum T.13/11/2021 01:04
Humans... Where ever they go they litter. Maybe that's why the Nature shut us down zipping our mouths, in our homes for 2long years.. Still after all this. They come out being "Humans". Stop this ⛔🙅 Enough... We can't handle another serious ans from mother earth 🌎
Prashant K.12/11/2021 19:46
People should carry trash bag as a part of their luggage and dispose it later