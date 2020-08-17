A Mother Dog Reunites With Her Babies
Bhutia R.4 hours
God bless u guys...We need more people like u....Thank you for saving her...🙏
Luna D.7 hours
Good Work 👍
Manav P.11 hours
I dont think biscuit crumbs equate to a hearty meal. But
Raman K.12 hours
To. Good. Friend. Good. Job
Pialy P.a day
How sad the poor dog!! Nice thing that they helped the dog!! It proves humanity isn't yet dead!!
Atul P.a day
So greifed to see her to stuck in this,as it has reminded me,once at my house my 'Tunny (dogy) was also stuck its entire neck head itself in a plastic container through whole night and my mom and elder brother tried their level best to take off that container but at night they couldn't be able to get succeed then after dawn we woke up in the dawn as we couldn't sleep whole night patiently we are in great sorrowful situations to see this, then we had to finally cut that container by knife melting by matchis and we breathed fresh well finally and became successful in saving our Tunny.
Shyam S.a day
Umesh S.a day
The residents should have cut the grills
Brut Indiaa day
This man is rescuing animals stuck in the floods of the Kaziranga National Park:
Pandit G.2 days
Janet F.2 days
Good job thank you guys
Ayantika S.2 days
Why didnt they call the rescuers...they could hv done a much better job then pulling out the dogs head so hard....It was not the way to free a dog like so just becoz they arent humans they cannot talkdoesnt mean they will hv to undergo such trauma
Ayantika S.2 days
When the dog’s head was pulled out how can someone pull it so hard ..have you seen the dogs face when the head was pulled out!!!The facial bones could hv broken and the dog was out of breath when all this was taking place..If you put a humsn being in place of the dov could you hv done so??
Zubeda I.2 days
Even the rescue in India is animal cruelty Easily the iron bar could have been cut but NO
Bhupen S.2 days
I am unhappy with the photographer, don't mind it, please
Pradeep K.2 days
God and Human
Suzzanne S.2 days
Wowww so sad painful thank for good people so happy mom could go to baby’s first Thank goodness 😅
Banik S.2 days
They are next to God ... 🙏💙
Abhishek V.2 days
I know how this feel after doing some thing good. I also did same thing two times for rescuing two dogs who stuck in the iron gate.
Mohak S.2 days
I cried when she yelped 😭,