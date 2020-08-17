back

A Mother Dog Reunites With Her Babies

She struggled for eight hours to free herself... but it all worked out in the end. 😥

08/16/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 08/17/2020 7:45 AM
  • 102.1k
  • 48

And even more

  1. 3:04

    A Mother Dog Reunites With Her Babies

  2. 2:43

    Tiny Pigs Under Lockdown To Save Species

  3. 5:40

    Meet India’s Most Famous Big Cat Couple

  4. 3:49

    Tourists Help Injured Dolphin Back To Sea

  5. 7:05

    Man Rescues Animals From Kaziranga Floods

  6. 3:53

    This Daring Pup Rescue Will Cheer You Up

33 comments

  • Bhutia R.
    4 hours

    God bless u guys...We need more people like u....Thank you for saving her...🙏

  • Luna D.
    7 hours

    Good Work 👍

  • Manav P.
    11 hours

    I dont think biscuit crumbs equate to a hearty meal. But

  • Raman K.
    12 hours

    To. Good. Friend. Good. Job

  • Pialy P.
    a day

    How sad the poor dog!! Nice thing that they helped the dog!! It proves humanity isn't yet dead!!

  • Atul P.
    a day

    So greifed to see her to stuck in this,as it has reminded me,once at my house my 'Tunny (dogy) was also stuck its entire neck head itself in a plastic container through whole night and my mom and elder brother tried their level best to take off that container but at night they couldn't be able to get succeed then after dawn we woke up in the dawn as we couldn't sleep whole night patiently we are in great sorrowful situations to see this, then we had to finally cut that container by knife melting by matchis and we breathed fresh well finally and became successful in saving our Tunny.

  • Shyam S.
    a day

    S

  • Umesh S.
    a day

    The residents should have cut the grills

  • Brut India
    a day

    This man is rescuing animals stuck in the floods of the Kaziranga National Park:

  • Pandit G.
    2 days

    Love Marriage Specialist: अपना नाम फ़ोटो, जन्म तारीख भेजो और अपने जीवन से जुड़ी हर परेशानी का हल पाओ +91.7527876795लव मैरिज ,लव प्रोबलम, पति पत्नी में अनबन शोतन व दुश्मन से छुटकारा, जमीन,कोर्ट कैश,विदेशयात्रा,नोकरी,कर्ज,घरकलेश, जायदाद का झगङा, पितृ दोष ,मांगलिक दोष, कालसर्प दोष A to Z समस्याओं का समाधान 72 घंटे से गारन्टी के साथ घर बैठे 15 साल का अनुभव my call or WhatsApp number +91.7527876795 One call change your life call +.91.7527876795 marriage,love dispute,lost love back,inter cast love marriage,get lost love back, husband wife problem specialist for all type problem solution by call or whatsapp no +19.7527876795

  • Janet F.
    2 days

    Good job thank you guys

  • Ayantika S.
    2 days

    Why didnt they call the rescuers...they could hv done a much better job then pulling out the dogs head so hard....It was not the way to free a dog like so just becoz they arent humans they cannot talkdoesnt mean they will hv to undergo such trauma

  • Ayantika S.
    2 days

    When the dog’s head was pulled out how can someone pull it so hard ..have you seen the dogs face when the head was pulled out!!!The facial bones could hv broken and the dog was out of breath when all this was taking place..If you put a humsn being in place of the dov could you hv done so??

  • Zubeda I.
    2 days

    Even the rescue in India is animal cruelty Easily the iron bar could have been cut but NO

  • Bhupen S.
    2 days

    I am unhappy with the photographer, don't mind it, please

  • Pradeep K.
    2 days

    God and Human

  • Suzzanne S.
    2 days

    Wowww so sad painful thank for good people so happy mom could go to baby’s first Thank goodness 😅

  • Banik S.
    2 days

    They are next to God ... 🙏💙

  • Abhishek V.
    2 days

    I know how this feel after doing some thing good. I also did same thing two times for rescuing two dogs who stuck in the iron gate.

  • Mohak S.
    2 days

    I cried when she yelped 😭,

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.