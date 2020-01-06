back

A Nighttime Prowl

On a still night in the Jim Corbett National Park, as the jungle slept, a leopard was taking a stroll. And he was not alone. 😳😳

05/30/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 06/01/2020 9:33 AM
  • 274.7k
  • 206

And even more

  1. 1:14

    Elderly Man In Hospital Tied By His Limbs

  2. 1:13

    Mumbai Cops Help Migrants Catch Train To Bengal

  3. 1:23

    Assam River Spate Sweeps Road Aside

  4. 2:16

    A Nighttime Prowl

  5. 1:08

    This Child Gave Mumbai Small Relief From Covid-19

  6. 2:30

    Meet Pune's Waste Warrior

116 comments

  • Princess B.
    3 days

    Just for 5.8k likes 👏 u wasted ur time

  • Surya P.
    5 days

    When Leopard was walking, there was a tree behind, n when there were people passing by, there was no tree, Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai...!

  • Varun S.
    6 days

    Me bhi yahi rahata hu.. ratt ko tigers aate hai..

  • Swanay M.
    6 days

    Brut India you guys are thieves, stealing other people's work and labelling it as your own. You also edit it to show incomplete or false information. Shame on you, you are literally toxic media who like to exploit workers and consumers. I should have known better than to subscribe to this channel with no ethics, but I know better now. UNSUBSCRIBE BRUT MEDIA

  • Vandana S.
    6 days

    Where is dislike button..

  • Gargi R.
    6 days

    Hi! This is the story that appeared on ndtv.com with proper credit to where it was filmed, and to who first shared the footage. You should give credit and at least get in touch with the person whose footage it is https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/migrant-family-walking-home-at-night-nearly-crosses-paths-with-leopard-2228892

  • Abdul M.
    6 days

    hope no casualities... be safe

  • Himanshu V.
    7 days

    .....

  • Elomelo -.
    7 days

    😟

  • Junaid A.
    06/01/2020 13:07

    wow

  • Atul S.
    06/01/2020 09:35

    https://www.facebook.com/328901783809636/posts/3262818773751241/

  • Bharath C.
    06/01/2020 06:00

    🤣 Please leave journalism. Brut is as good as this.

  • Parisha U.
    05/31/2020 22:58

    Why are these people so dumb???

  • Rocky K.
    05/31/2020 22:21

    This creature is not as dangerous as the man ruling the country of this people.

  • Prabhakar N.
    05/31/2020 22:03

    Sue this Asshole

  • Kishore K.
    05/31/2020 20:30

    I am from Uttrakhand and we Pahadi people know it very well how to survive in the jungle. Don't teach your father, how to dig!

  • Abhisek P.
    05/31/2020 20:17

    Looking for camera centric phone watch on YouTube for specification https://youtu.be/nPh8HZMZPFA

  • Abhisek P.
    05/31/2020 20:16

    Looking for camera centric phone watch on YouTube for specification https://youtu.be/nPh8HZMZPFA

  • Abhisek P.
    05/31/2020 20:16

    Looking for camera centric phone watch on YouTube for specification https://youtu.be/nPh8HZMZPFA

  • Abhisek P.
    05/31/2020 20:16

    https://youtu.be/nPh8HZMZPFA