A Poacher Once, He Protects The Forest Now
He used to kill wild animals for a living. Today he is a field officer with the Wildlife Protection Society of India. 🐅🔫✋ The remarkable story of Anil Krishna Mistry comes from the lush forests of the Sundarbans. With thanks to Mongabay-India.
03/17/2019 4:11 AMupdated: 03/18/2019 9:30 AM
33 comments
Neelam C.04/17/2019 08:29
A wonderful transformation!!
Muhammed R.04/09/2019 19:32
Modi talked economy but worked on religion. You got a chimera less of economy more religious bigot
Arvind B.04/08/2019 15:49
Salute Mr.Mistry .
Slk A.04/06/2019 13:28
It is not correct to kill the wild animals.
Raj B.04/06/2019 01:44
सेवा परम धर्म है
Lakhu D.04/02/2019 11:08
Three cheers for him👍👏👏👏👏👏
Pavan A.03/30/2019 12:08
Any suggestions to encourage animals ..As we have large forest in my place..Any funding for planting fruit bearing trees and bamboos and maintainance..
Purvi P.03/26/2019 03:22
It is heartening to listen to the poacher 's story! The bandit Vallya became Valmiki, and went on to produce the eponymous epic Ramayana!
Nagaraj K.03/22/2019 05:51
What a wonderful transformation from a wildlife poacher to a conservationist....let us hope more and more people get this awareness and keep Sundarbans biodiversity alive...great deed by Mistry...hope this spreads to all Indians...
Pradeep R.03/20/2019 09:00
From valyaa koli to valmiki. Superb
Srinivasa R.03/20/2019 08:05
Great reformation, let politicians take him as example and change from corruption to honesty, start loving our nation and help society. Everything is possible.
Brut India03/19/2019 12:49
You can learn more about Anil Mistry's journey from poacher to conservationist here: https://india.mongabay.com/2019/02/how-a-poacher-turned-into-a-conservationist-in-the-indian-sundarbans/