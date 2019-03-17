back

A Poacher Once, He Protects The Forest Now

He used to kill wild animals for a living. Today he is a field officer with the Wildlife Protection Society of India. 🐅🔫✋ The remarkable story of Anil Krishna Mistry comes from the lush forests of the Sundarbans. With thanks to Mongabay-India.

03/17/2019 4:11 AMupdated: 03/18/2019 9:30 AM
  • 320.5k
  • 48

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

33 comments

  • Neelam C.
    04/17/2019 08:29

    A wonderful transformation!!

  • Muhammed R.
    04/09/2019 19:32

    Modi talked economy but worked on religion. You got a chimera less of economy more religious bigot

  • Arvind B.
    04/08/2019 15:49

    Salute Mr.Mistry .

  • Rambaboo D.
    04/08/2019 02:13

    Fine

  • Slk A.
    04/06/2019 13:28

    It is not correct to kill the wild animals.

  • Arvind B.
    04/06/2019 08:29

    All the best

  • Nupur D.
    04/06/2019 08:09

    Great

  • Raj B.
    04/06/2019 01:44

    सेवा परम धर्म है

  • Sunil B.
    04/05/2019 03:38

    Nice story

  • Lakhu D.
    04/02/2019 11:08

    Three cheers for him👍👏👏👏👏👏

  • Pavan A.
    03/30/2019 12:08

    Any suggestions to encourage animals ..As we have large forest in my place..Any funding for planting fruit bearing trees and bamboos and maintainance..

  • Anitha K.
    03/27/2019 16:13

    So sad news

  • Rohith R.
    03/27/2019 07:57

    HYPOCRITE ...

  • Purvi P.
    03/26/2019 03:22

    It is heartening to listen to the poacher 's story! The bandit Vallya became Valmiki, and went on to produce the eponymous epic Ramayana!

  • Hariom B.
    03/23/2019 09:12

    Love U Sir 😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

  • Nagaraj K.
    03/22/2019 05:51

    What a wonderful transformation from a wildlife poacher to a conservationist....let us hope more and more people get this awareness and keep Sundarbans biodiversity alive...great deed by Mistry...hope this spreads to all Indians...

  • Nikhil D.
    03/21/2019 10:06

    Grow jute also wic comes only in those areas

  • Pradeep R.
    03/20/2019 09:00

    From valyaa koli to valmiki. Superb

  • Srinivasa R.
    03/20/2019 08:05

    Great reformation, let politicians take him as example and change from corruption to honesty, start loving our nation and help society. Everything is possible.

  • Brut India
    03/19/2019 12:49

    You can learn more about Anil Mistry's journey from poacher to conservationist here: https://india.mongabay.com/2019/02/how-a-poacher-turned-into-a-conservationist-in-the-indian-sundarbans/