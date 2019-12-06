A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

In many parts of India, people still don’t have access to an ambulance. This pregnant woman gave birth on her way to the hospital. 😔
Nirmla V.3 days
People’s taxes are funding Moon missions, & unnecessary constitutional changes without giving its citizens basic access to health care, education and women’s rights -wake up India! 😡
Shubham S.5 days
But We have ambulances for cows.
Ramesh D.7 days
Our govt is just looting us day by day they are only concern of themselves this is so bad people are not even getting basic facility shameless govt
Kamala S.7 days
Politicians promise the moon and then give you shit
Farah M.7 days
And our govt want to focus on religious discrimination than to provide better facilities to the people of this country
Charles C.12/11/2019 08:50
Seriously I'm ashamed to be call Indian. Our shity Govt. and administration are worst creature these planet earth has.
Alika B.12/11/2019 05:02
Murtiya banao.. Usse kaam chal jayegi 🖕 Kamina sarkar
Mohammed Z.12/10/2019 11:44
Government busy in dividing people No development sad toleaveEarth
Srikanth K.12/10/2019 04:20
Very shameful...
Sandra H.12/09/2019 18:48
Please Spend on health care, don't spend on fame (trying to reach the moon)
Kabir K.12/09/2019 15:37
This are the results, when politicians are electe in name religion.
Ayesha N.12/09/2019 13:40
But idiots are still building statues shame on BJP👊
Ajit P.12/09/2019 08:54
Credit goes to Congress who ruled county for 65 years
Madhu R.12/09/2019 08:29
Yesssssss due to the roads...and the biggest problem is those areas minister s😤😤😤😤😤
Singh K.12/09/2019 07:14
Ache din kab ayenge 😕😕,, Sab acha nai hai 😕😕
Rana B.12/09/2019 05:23
WHAT COULD AN AMBULANCE DO WHEN HARDLY NO ROADS IN RURAL INDIA
ßandana G.12/09/2019 02:18
Same problem all over India in small village 😥
James R.12/08/2019 12:05
Mera Bharat mahaan
Guna R.12/08/2019 12:03
That is why ...we need CAB2019 to introduce/amend....so that everything will be right.
Noel P.12/08/2019 11:51
There are many programs saying "India is great"