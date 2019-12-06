back

A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

In many parts of India, people still don’t have access to an ambulance. This pregnant woman gave birth on her way to the hospital. 😔

12/06/2019 4:57 AM
  • 50.8k
  • 106

  • Nirmla V.
    3 days

    People’s taxes are funding Moon missions, & unnecessary constitutional changes without giving its citizens basic access to health care, education and women’s rights -wake up India! 😡

  • Shubham S.
    5 days

    But We have ambulances for cows.

  • Ramesh D.
    7 days

    Our govt is just looting us day by day they are only concern of themselves this is so bad people are not even getting basic facility shameless govt

  • Kamala S.
    7 days

    Politicians promise the moon and then give you shit

  • Farah M.
    7 days

    And our govt want to focus on religious discrimination than to provide better facilities to the people of this country

  • Charles C.
    12/11/2019 08:50

    Seriously I'm ashamed to be call Indian. Our shity Govt. and administration are worst creature these planet earth has.

  • Alika B.
    12/11/2019 05:02

    Murtiya banao.. Usse kaam chal jayegi 🖕 Kamina sarkar

  • Mohammed Z.
    12/10/2019 11:44

    Government busy in dividing people No development sad toleaveEarth

  • Srikanth K.
    12/10/2019 04:20

    Very shameful...

  • Sandra H.
    12/09/2019 18:48

    Please Spend on health care, don't spend on fame (trying to reach the moon)

  • Kabir K.
    12/09/2019 15:37

    This are the results, when politicians are electe in name religion.

  • Ayesha N.
    12/09/2019 13:40

    But idiots are still building statues shame on BJP👊

  • Ajit P.
    12/09/2019 08:54

    Credit goes to Congress who ruled county for 65 years

  • Madhu R.
    12/09/2019 08:29

    Yesssssss due to the roads...and the biggest problem is those areas minister s😤😤😤😤😤

  • Singh K.
    12/09/2019 07:14

    Ache din kab ayenge 😕😕,, Sab acha nai hai 😕😕

  • Rana B.
    12/09/2019 05:23

    WHAT COULD AN AMBULANCE DO WHEN HARDLY NO ROADS IN RURAL INDIA

  • ßandana G.
    12/09/2019 02:18

    Same problem all over India in small village 😥

  • James R.
    12/08/2019 12:05

    Mera Bharat mahaan

  • Guna R.
    12/08/2019 12:03

    That is why ...we need CAB2019 to introduce/amend....so that everything will be right.

  • Noel P.
    12/08/2019 11:51

    There are many programs saying "India is great"