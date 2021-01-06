A Recap Into The Year 2020

What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
64 comments
Shaiti A.06/01/2021 09:36
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Dr-Mumtaz A.05/01/2021 09:52
New india at a glance
Anup J.04/01/2021 18:57
I want it erased from the memory..it was fucked up.. 😶
Roshan C.04/01/2021 14:04
In fabruary it was DOLAND TRUMP as a president of USA and end of the year He became again DONALD TRUMP as a ex president.
Neil F.04/01/2021 10:58
Dolaand Trump
Ariba S.03/01/2021 10:21
Yeah punoti jbse pm bana h desh m santi khtm or kudarat ka azab aaya or bina azab aaiye modi NE her tarh bakwas bill lakar maar or desh ko barbad kar diya
Varun K.02/01/2021 22:12
मनहूस मोदी
Masum A.02/01/2021 13:23
Is this u ....?
Siddharth P.02/01/2021 12:06
Horror has not ended yet....and I am not talking about covid.....
Siddharth P.02/01/2021 11:44
Indian citizen suffered while it's government and the corporate enjoyed.
Praveen N.02/01/2021 07:18
Well put video.. The only reason I don't share it, if at all I am convinced to share , is because celebrities living rooms fun activities become the news..
Asif T.02/01/2021 06:12
An year to remember Not to forget.....!
Muzamil Y.02/01/2021 04:19
Indian community is too funny 😅
Mahesh K.02/01/2021 03:05
What a shit vidio it's showing all negative things ,, ban this fucking Chanel
Soumya R.01/01/2021 21:05
I guess you don't remember the entry of 5rafales into the IAF
Aayushman K.01/01/2021 19:31
Horrible year ,we passed.Government misused their power.Modi was as brutal as corona. Poor became poorest ,rich became richest.Noone will forget that.As a railway employee we saw many horrible incidents.But thankfully we overcome that.
Praveen L.01/01/2021 18:51
Biggest failure current Govt
Lucky K.01/01/2021 18:15
2021 is breaking year for india like Russia after sovereign union
Imran U.01/01/2021 17:58
All sign showing worst Economy condition , all during pandamic our government 90% running behind elections & vote bank as well Hindu Muslim politics ..
Imran U.01/01/2021 17:47
Have Hit hard to middle & low class through - Demonetization , Destroy government sectors & jobs , eyes on farmers lands ,Intend to make people worst & weaker