back

A Recap Into The Year 2020

The key moments that defined the year that was 2020. 😐

31/12/2020 10:46 AMupdated: 31/12/2020 10:48 AM
  • 215.1K
  • 82

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  2. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  3. 1:34

    More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

  4. 3:03

    Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

  5. 2:11

    Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

  6. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

64 comments

  • Shaiti A.
    06/01/2021 09:36

    😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Dr-Mumtaz A.
    05/01/2021 09:52

    New india at a glance

  • Anup J.
    04/01/2021 18:57

    I want it erased from the memory..it was fucked up.. 😶

  • Roshan C.
    04/01/2021 14:04

    In fabruary it was DOLAND TRUMP as a president of USA and end of the year He became again DONALD TRUMP as a ex president.

  • Neil F.
    04/01/2021 10:58

    Dolaand Trump

  • Ariba S.
    03/01/2021 10:21

    Yeah punoti jbse pm bana h desh m santi khtm or kudarat ka azab aaya or bina azab aaiye modi NE her tarh bakwas bill lakar maar or desh ko barbad kar diya

  • Varun K.
    02/01/2021 22:12

    मनहूस मोदी

  • Masum A.
    02/01/2021 13:23

    Is this u ....?

  • Siddharth P.
    02/01/2021 12:06

    Horror has not ended yet....and I am not talking about covid.....

  • Siddharth P.
    02/01/2021 11:44

    Indian citizen suffered while it's government and the corporate enjoyed.

  • Praveen N.
    02/01/2021 07:18

    Well put video.. The only reason I don't share it, if at all I am convinced to share , is because celebrities living rooms fun activities become the news..

  • Asif T.
    02/01/2021 06:12

    An year to remember Not to forget.....!

  • Muzamil Y.
    02/01/2021 04:19

    Indian community is too funny 😅

  • Mahesh K.
    02/01/2021 03:05

    What a shit vidio it's showing all negative things ,, ban this fucking Chanel

  • Soumya R.
    01/01/2021 21:05

    I guess you don't remember the entry of 5rafales into the IAF

  • Aayushman K.
    01/01/2021 19:31

    Horrible year ,we passed.Government misused their power.Modi was as brutal as corona. Poor became poorest ,rich became richest.Noone will forget that.As a railway employee we saw many horrible incidents.But thankfully we overcome that.

  • Praveen L.
    01/01/2021 18:51

    Biggest failure current Govt

  • Lucky K.
    01/01/2021 18:15

    2021 is breaking year for india like Russia after sovereign union

  • Imran U.
    01/01/2021 17:58

    All sign showing worst Economy condition , all during pandamic our government 90% running behind elections & vote bank as well Hindu Muslim politics ..

  • Imran U.
    01/01/2021 17:47

    Have Hit hard to middle & low class through - Demonetization , Destroy government sectors & jobs , eyes on farmers lands ,Intend to make people worst & weaker

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.