A Single Parent’s Message To Society
Amazia B.a day
B R A V O
Shaina S.a day
More power to you and all the women out there. Let’s all be pro choice. No woman or man is to be defined by what they have, in terms of assets or relationships
Bithika C.a day
I wish you all the best.. all the strength and BLESSINGS. 💪
Unmesha B.a day
I am super proud of you maam...its always better to be alone and with self respect and be happy, rather than being in an unhappy relationship. Also the point you mentioned about how the society is changing is actually very true...most of the schools now need Guardian's name instead of Father's name. I hope society becomes a lot more accepting and people who are in an unhappy toxic relationship get the courage to move out of it and live a happy life independently.
Lakshmi S.a day
Being a single mother is the challenging task. She has to manage the financial pressure, societal issues, health issues and personal emotional issues of the child. She has to balance both her career and child. She needs a great support from the family and friends.
Joel M.a day
BRUT "INDIA" is a FRENCH media who try to destabilized and denigrate india, look what they show to europe about india :
Shilpi M.a day
More power to you girl!
Ramu C.a day
Some of you are single mother that goods... but in future u r children will become not tolerant. This type of mindset give intolerance seeding to u r own children... see the old traditional women's were tolerant...
दिव्यन्षु प.a day
She is clearly reading 😂
Rahul G.a day
At some point of time children will get to know who is her/his father Why does she has to get embarrassed? Why doesn’t she explain to her child that things went wrong and we had to split, yes X person is your father? Looks like mother is trying to avoid judging by her child if they get to know father side of story.
Uma K.a day
Single moms can manage things in a better way . Cheers to all the single mom. Why to live in a bad relationship. Stay single and stay more blessed😀😀😀
Mohita J.a day
You go girl . More power to you. Lots of love
Divya M.a day
Very much true... Completely agreed 👍
Ekta V.2 days
U die the moment u get married in a narrow minded society. It's a shame.
Kritika S.2 days
You practiced Dharma by leaving abusive husband. Read Katha of Mahakali. In Shiv Purana it's mentioned a husband is no longer a husband when he disrespects his wife. She need to move on. Paap sehna paap hai. There are lot of Katha regarding Mahakali where she made women realise her worth by killing abusive husbands and making women realise how to settle on her own and realise her own self worth. Mahakali should be role model of every Indian women.
Damien W.2 days
Wow. Totally agree with her. Hats off to your brave speech and action that you have taken to educate our society. Very proud of you, mam.
Raheel K.2 days
India Slum
Yashasvi C.2 days
💜
Astha D.2 days
Brave single mother. ❤️🤗🌷
Chelśeè J.2 days
Fucking Male Dominated Society