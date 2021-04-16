back
A Son Makes A Heart-Wrenching Plea
“Kill him if there are no beds.” As India’s healthcare system struggles to cope with Covid-19 cases, this man went from hospital to hospital, looking for a bed for his father.
16/04/2021 4:27 PM
114 comments
Zamman K.4 hours
Aur statue, statdium & bullet train banao.. per hospital, college mat banao
Tejpal S.9 hours
May your father get well soon... yes government is to be blamed for creating less infrastructure... but only modi??? It’s all government ... what Mr rahul is doing or owassy and for god sake all other.... weren’t all were busy with elections.. And about public... why every one we want someone to push us hard to think for our life... after last wave I saw people becoming too lethargic and too confident and forgot basic safety again and this made enough time for virus to increase... weren’t we were going to marriages on our own??? So it’s blame for all of us.. And as regards re system we all are busy wanting reservation, free things and all such free and we are very aggressive in asking anybody about their failure of duty except politicians Think and stay well
Kashif A.a day
look at the situation
Roshan M.a day
Want more of such things vote for modi
Zeenat B.a day
Who cares if we don't have oxygen, who cares if we r not able to provide hospital beds. All we care about is election rallies and of course kumbh mela. No stop on political and non-political stupidity. Welcome to aatmanirbhar Bharat. 👏👏👏👏 Sabka hoga antim sarkar, Ek baar fir ....... Sarkar. Fill in the blanks
Priyanka T.a day
Ghosh dekh
Pallavika M.a day
It's a real shame for our nation. Simply comparing the situations and saying we've 100 times more experience than 2020. Are they even aware about the condition or just getting out of it without taking any responsibility? We are equally responsible for this government. I feel so sad for the people who have lost their loved ones.
Jasreen S.2 days
read the comments pls, Modi da syapa kardi payi janta. Eh koi naya pakhand le ke aao Pakka
Jasreen S.2 days
Muhammad A.2 days
ये पॉपुलेशन कम करने के लिए इंटरनेशनल लेवल की साज़िश है, जिसमें इंडियन government भी शामिल लग रही है । वरना गवर्नमेंट इतनी लापरवाही से रैलियां नहीं करती होती .
Lokesh S.2 days
And yet folks claim there's no corona. And they still don't abide to rules and regulations to control the spread.
Mohit S.2 days
And then our govt authorities be it state or central claims we are well equipped and have everything prepared to fight with challenges coming over, Indian government sending medicine to the world however doesn't have minimum help available for own people, at the end india will end up being laughing stock for world.
हर्ष श.2 days
The Govt is only a sad reflection of the people's general attitude in the country, which is that of complacency. I agree that this govt is not as efficient as it should be but what's equally true is that most people that I see everyday outside, are not really following the safety protocols properly (wearing masks the right way, sanitization, social distancing, etc.). These are the people who are most likely to get infected because of their negligent attitude. 🤷♂️ On the Govt's part, I think they have really made a huge error by not procuring enough vaccines from abroad and not opening up the vaccination programme to people below the age of 45. (Which constitutes majority of India). 😏
Sankhil A.2 days
Keep on campaning minister's and the public who's going for you is dying
Kynan K.2 days
Vote wisely the next time.....
Ashis K.2 days
Why need a bed , when the patient can sleep in the floor. Marne waqt Bhi izaat chahiye ,but mask Nahi pehnenge , Gandu sab
Roshan A.2 days
😭
Aruna M.2 days
Rubbish politicians and corruption at every level is a bigger problem than Corona, in India.
Pema C.2 days
Much importance in this country is put into erecting huge expensive statues and not hospitals or other medical institutions for common man
Ishan K.2 days
So what about the PM fund ?? Gone ?? Vanished. Keep fighting on the name of religion, community, race, cast and when such situations hit then nothing will come in favour. Health and welfare infrastructure is the hard hit only because of stubborn people