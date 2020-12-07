A Sunday In Mayapur

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Now some meatheads will come and say Brut is a Sanghi comapny
Hare Krishna
Nowadays ISKCON is a trend among some B.Tech youth or, others.....but some 10-20 years ago, it was just a poor man's religion and way of life....
Anything that returns from USA (or something like that), with a stamp of Western white-skin appreciation, becomes a TRENDING here in India....That maybe ISKCON, Guru, Khichdi, Yoga, Ayurveda etc😂😂😂
I DO'NT LIKE THIS SECT!!!!!!!!!!SEGREGATIINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!RACIST!!!!!!!!
BUT....GERMANY PEOPLE AT Mayapur!!!!??**and....Not accept People of there!!!!!!******RACISM!!!!????CLASISM??!!!??!!THAT IS NOT GOOD!!!!!!!!!
Probably they became Brahmin straight away, because of their color.. otherwise if they where from Africa they would be placed as dalit
It is a beautiful n peaceful place...u have to cross a river by ferry to go to Mayapur, a refreshing ride... Talking about Aarti , Sandha aarti is really good.... Sundays are quite crowded though..special mention about the lunch arranged by temple for a paltry Rs 20 is really tasty .. pure Veg...one can spend a entire day visiting local sites as well....The place if filled with Russians n Germans, (atleast that's what I can make out) wonderful sight really..Do visit sometime..
We are taken there culture that no use and they are taken our. Shame on use
That's why Germans are ahead of us.
🤗
Lucky
dekh
Ye gurukul kaha hai
We r proud of our scientific Vedic Hindu culture ......all world is our family 🙏🙏 वसुधैव कुटुंबकम
Mujhe kidhar toh jana hai to meditate
dude
হরে কৃষ্ণ
ye wohi h na jiske sth pic h apni
aiy ki aa???
Hinduism is the only Answer
366 comments
Prithi R.3 days
Now some meatheads will come and say Brut is a Sanghi comapny
Shanti R.6 days
Hare Krishna
Rudra N.6 days
Nowadays ISKCON is a trend among some B.Tech youth or, others.....but some 10-20 years ago, it was just a poor man's religion and way of life.... Anything that returns from USA (or something like that), with a stamp of Western white-skin appreciation, becomes a TRENDING here in India....That maybe ISKCON, Guru, Khichdi, Yoga, Ayurveda etc😂😂😂
Lily M.6 days
I DO'NT LIKE THIS SECT!!!!!!!!!!SEGREGATIINAL!!!!!!!!!!!!RACIST!!!!!!!!
Lily M.6 days
BUT....GERMANY PEOPLE AT Mayapur!!!!??**and....Not accept People of there!!!!!!******RACISM!!!!????CLASISM??!!!??!!THAT IS NOT GOOD!!!!!!!!!
Titus M.7 days
Probably they became Brahmin straight away, because of their color.. otherwise if they where from Africa they would be placed as dalit
Tushar C.07/12/2020 05:39
It is a beautiful n peaceful place...u have to cross a river by ferry to go to Mayapur, a refreshing ride... Talking about Aarti , Sandha aarti is really good.... Sundays are quite crowded though..special mention about the lunch arranged by temple for a paltry Rs 20 is really tasty .. pure Veg...one can spend a entire day visiting local sites as well....The place if filled with Russians n Germans, (atleast that's what I can make out) wonderful sight really..Do visit sometime..
Rajesh M.07/12/2020 05:29
We are taken there culture that no use and they are taken our. Shame on use
Arjun K.07/11/2020 18:29
That's why Germans are ahead of us.
Meenu S.07/11/2020 18:26
🤗
Keshav M.07/11/2020 16:50
Lucky
Tamali C.07/11/2020 16:26
dekh
Amit V.07/11/2020 16:00
Ye gurukul kaha hai
Pranjal R.07/11/2020 11:28
We r proud of our scientific Vedic Hindu culture ......all world is our family 🙏🙏 वसुधैव कुटुंबकम
Yakshika S.07/11/2020 10:44
Mujhe kidhar toh jana hai to meditate
Yakshika S.07/11/2020 10:24
dude
Simol K.07/11/2020 03:06
হরে কৃষ্ণ
Kiran S.07/10/2020 09:12
ye wohi h na jiske sth pic h apni
Sohaib N.07/09/2020 17:03
aiy ki aa???
Subhendu S.07/09/2020 16:34
Hinduism is the only Answer