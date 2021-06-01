back

A Surprise Solo Flight

This man was flying Emirates from Mumbai to Dubai, but he couldn't believe what happened onboard! 🤯

01/06/2021 1:27 PM
  • 496.8K
  • 273

130 comments

  • Richa K.
    6 hours

    What a huge waste of fuel!

  • Kartik G.
    6 hours

    Aye biduuu kaafi fun 😎 ia

  • Sumaiya A.
    7 hours

    This is a little hard to blv - why would they wana fly with just one passenger

  • Sangeeta B.
    8 hours

    First of all thnx to Emirates who didn't cancel the flight nd request for a reschedule unlike other airways who do this when there's less passengers or their flight isn't full to capacity especially in Covid scenario.. Flying a single man from Dubai to Mumbai just for 18k bucks needs a kind nd generous heart ❤

  • Kunica K.
    12 hours

    😂

  • Francesca F.
    13 hours

    you should've also made a video yaa 😆

  • Mohini D.
    13 hours

    😆

  • Chandrakala S.
    14 hours

    Wowwwwwwwwwwe

  • Abed A.
    16 hours

    Hey fucking brut.. They were people who paid more than one lac for a Air ticket to come to the Middle East before the lock down started.. And this asshole was only passenger traveled to the UAE and other incidents when air India brought zero passengers from Australia to India. No news

  • Yash J.
    18 hours

    Why does he look like Harshad Mehta🤔

  • Shaik F.
    18 hours

    Very lucky man to get this unbelievable I say even unimaginable chance, Feel happy, congrats man💐💐

  • Prasitha H.
    18 hours

    One kinda experience indeed

  • Darshiv S.
    19 hours

    dream!

  • Neeraj T.
    20 hours

    Zindagi ho to aisi ho 😂

  • Amy B.
    20 hours

    That flight would have been full with cargo.

  • Divya I.
    20 hours

    bhaiya see this!

  • Areej B.
    21 hours

    http://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/offer-a-helping-hand-to-support-gulshan-akhtars-treatment?utm_medium=whatsapp_share&utm_content=5626f57947839735e6c06ffa4734adec&shby=1&utm_source=internal&utm_campaign=offer-a-helping-hand-to-support-gulshan-akhtars-treatment

  • Sudipto B.
    a day

    Kudos Emirates any flight company would have cancelled the flight. That's called professionalism.

  • Gaikulung C.
    a day

    Safest flight in the history or covid 19 😂😂😂

  • Pranali S.
    a day

    kismat

