back

A Survivor's Guide to Coronavirus

Rohit Dutta, Delhi's first Covid-19 survivor, shares his story of hope during his 14-day isolation at Safdarjung Hospital.

03/24/2020 6:17 PM
  • 1.0m
  • 513

And even more

  1. 3:49

    Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic

  2. 1:49

    Covid-19 Isolation: Stories From Bengal

  3. 5:04

    Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis

  4. 3:00

    What Can We Learn From Surat’s 1994 Plague?

  5. 1:43

    Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

  6. 3:24

    The Uplifting Story Of Veda And Her Mom

387 comments

  • Renubala C.
    3 days

    Respected Sir, i am so happy with ur recovery .

  • Rohini U.
    3 days

    I agree totally ,people need to be more aware when talking to anyone who is going through any medical crisis. They really need to think before the open their mouth. Thanks for sharing. It makes a big difference with the sickly

  • Satish C.
    4 days

    When did u get fever,body ache symptoms?

  • Akash S.
    5 days

    dekho how people should react.

  • Ali A.
    5 days

    Good Luck Sir

  • Nandini P.
    5 days

    U are really brave sir fought against carona also sharing ur fight against it hatts of to u sir

  • Lanu Y.
    5 days

    Thank you for sharing sir. This will impact positive attitude to our people and clear the thought of fear

  • Sakun D.
    5 days

    Thank you sir also sir we have seen other News you do yoga and pranayuma that also help ful right

  • Madhurjya D.
    5 days

    So happy for you Mr. Rohit, your positive attitude has surely inspired many. 😊 But I feel, you need to get rid of some asshole friends of yours!

  • Sarvesh S.
    5 days

    Sir you are a very good hearted and humble man,and your best friend is not best. Thanks for your kind information

  • Kenei V.
    5 days

    Same out here even we North East people didn't buy coronvirus nor we like such disease so please stop calling north east corona

  • Manosree G.
    5 days

    Thanks to your experience,but be we r Indian pls try to explain it in Hindi, more people will understand then already, Thanks

  • Dêv Ē.
    5 days

    yeeeeeee fon de de h ye to 💓💓

  • Brinda X.
    5 days

    Great Sir

  • Asheibam S.
    5 days

    Right peoples need to avoid negative thoughts.

  • Dn O.
    5 days

    Very positive message 👍.In tough moments like these, sufferers don't expect much....just a little empathy and compassion from others is sufficient for them.By sharing every minute details of affected patient in social media platforms people do add up to their woes even more.My appeal to all🙇🙏kindly respect patient's privacy.

  • Norim C.
    6 days

    I was looking for the experience sharing of those who recovered from corona. Its good to hear from your experience sir. I could understand the pain you had gone through during your stay in isolation. Indeed, being a patient its not easy to stay positive but I'm really encouraged by hearing your words and to stay positive. Heavenly God have given wisdom to medical doctors and they are doing their responsibilities to save lifes of people. I'm also undergoing self quarantine and it's my 13th day. By God's grace I'm keeping well.

  • Keerthiga V.
    6 days

    Thanks for sharing your experience Sir. Such a good positive approach. Welldone Sir👍👍👍👍👍

  • Sufyan M.
    6 days

    Thanking to shairing

  • Azean F.
    6 days

    sharing it to you as it will be helpful to you being medical professionals 😀 frontline people