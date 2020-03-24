A Survivor's Guide to Coronavirus

Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic
Covid-19 Isolation: Stories From Bengal
Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis
What Can We Learn From Surat’s 1994 Plague?
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
The Uplifting Story Of Veda And Her Mom
Respected Sir, i am so happy with ur recovery .
I agree totally ,people need to be more aware when talking to anyone who is going through any medical crisis. They really need to think before the open their mouth. Thanks for sharing. It makes a big difference with the sickly
When did u get fever,body ache symptoms?
dekho how people should react.
Good Luck Sir
U are really brave sir fought against carona also sharing ur fight against it hatts of to u sir
Thank you for sharing sir. This will impact positive attitude to our people and clear the thought of fear
Thank you sir also sir we have seen other News you do yoga and pranayuma that also help ful right
So happy for you Mr. Rohit, your positive attitude has surely inspired many. 😊 But I feel, you need to get rid of some asshole friends of yours!
Sir you are a very good hearted and humble man,and your best friend is not best.
Thanks for your kind information
Same out here even we North East people didn't buy coronvirus nor we like such disease so please stop calling north east corona
Thanks to your experience,but be we r Indian pls try to explain it in Hindi, more people will understand then already,
Thanks
yeeeeeee fon de de h ye to 💓💓
Great Sir
Right peoples need to avoid negative thoughts.
Very positive message 👍.In tough moments like these, sufferers don't expect much....just a little empathy and compassion from others is sufficient for them.By sharing every minute details of affected patient in social media platforms people do add up to their woes even more.My appeal to all🙇🙏kindly respect patient's privacy.
I was looking for the experience sharing of those who recovered from corona. Its good to hear from your experience sir. I could understand the pain you had gone through during your stay in isolation. Indeed, being a patient its not easy to stay positive but I'm really encouraged by hearing your words and to stay positive. Heavenly God have given wisdom to medical doctors and they are doing their responsibilities to save lifes of people. I'm also undergoing self quarantine and it's my 13th day. By God's grace I'm keeping well.
Thanks for sharing your experience Sir. Such a good positive approach. Welldone Sir👍👍👍👍👍
Thanking to shairing
sharing it to you as it will be helpful to you being medical professionals 😀 frontline people
387 comments
Renubala C.3 days
Respected Sir, i am so happy with ur recovery .
Rohini U.3 days
I agree totally ,people need to be more aware when talking to anyone who is going through any medical crisis. They really need to think before the open their mouth. Thanks for sharing. It makes a big difference with the sickly
Satish C.4 days
When did u get fever,body ache symptoms?
Akash S.5 days
dekho how people should react.
Ali A.5 days
Good Luck Sir
Nandini P.5 days
U are really brave sir fought against carona also sharing ur fight against it hatts of to u sir
Lanu Y.5 days
Thank you for sharing sir. This will impact positive attitude to our people and clear the thought of fear
Sakun D.5 days
Thank you sir also sir we have seen other News you do yoga and pranayuma that also help ful right
Madhurjya D.5 days
So happy for you Mr. Rohit, your positive attitude has surely inspired many. 😊 But I feel, you need to get rid of some asshole friends of yours!
Sarvesh S.5 days
Sir you are a very good hearted and humble man,and your best friend is not best. Thanks for your kind information
Kenei V.5 days
Same out here even we North East people didn't buy coronvirus nor we like such disease so please stop calling north east corona
Manosree G.5 days
Thanks to your experience,but be we r Indian pls try to explain it in Hindi, more people will understand then already, Thanks
Dêv Ē.5 days
yeeeeeee fon de de h ye to 💓💓
Brinda X.5 days
Great Sir
Asheibam S.5 days
Right peoples need to avoid negative thoughts.
Dn O.5 days
Very positive message 👍.In tough moments like these, sufferers don't expect much....just a little empathy and compassion from others is sufficient for them.By sharing every minute details of affected patient in social media platforms people do add up to their woes even more.My appeal to all🙇🙏kindly respect patient's privacy.
Norim C.6 days
I was looking for the experience sharing of those who recovered from corona. Its good to hear from your experience sir. I could understand the pain you had gone through during your stay in isolation. Indeed, being a patient its not easy to stay positive but I'm really encouraged by hearing your words and to stay positive. Heavenly God have given wisdom to medical doctors and they are doing their responsibilities to save lifes of people. I'm also undergoing self quarantine and it's my 13th day. By God's grace I'm keeping well.
Keerthiga V.6 days
Thanks for sharing your experience Sir. Such a good positive approach. Welldone Sir👍👍👍👍👍
Sufyan M.6 days
Thanking to shairing
Azean F.6 days
sharing it to you as it will be helpful to you being medical professionals 😀 frontline people