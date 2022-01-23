back
A Tale Of Two Brothers: Indo-Pak Reunion
First, the Partition separated them. Then it was visa issues. And after that, the pandemic. 74 years later, these brothers embraced each other...❤️ 🎞: @LeharPunjabi
20/01/2022 3:18 PMupdated: 20/01/2022 3:19 PM
32 comments
Pooja S.6 days
Saalo brut walo ...itta violence on partition dikhate ho ..k hi ye bhi dikhao ki jinnah ko jo chull machi thi ..pakistan bnane ki ..
Azhar J.6 days
Brought tears.. Just wish to say one thing.. "Religion made all the harm at both the sides"
Ali R.6 days
This man has done much more then the politicians of both countries.
Muhammad A.6 days
Credit goes to Pakistan 🇵🇰
Yusuf J.7 days
So heartbreaking and heartwarming, all at the same time!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Shamail J.7 days
And we continue with the divide
Amer N.23/01/2022 07:19
Thanks to those persons who helped them for their reunion ❣️
Dar F.23/01/2022 06:07
Britishers got succeed by dividing us ,,but our politicians proved to be dividers of India and Pakistan
UR M.22/01/2022 20:26
🥺❤
Wheng D.22/01/2022 15:02
So I pray that this two nation don't let the past ruin the present. Please live in peace and harmony whatever your religion is. Dont look at each other religions rather look at each as human being with a kind heart.
Ila M.22/01/2022 00:54
So emotional to see their reunion after so many years. Politics causes divisions.
Mujahid H.21/01/2022 18:21
my half family migrated from bihar and only connection was letter now internate. its not abt boundries its abt frustration of indo pak govt to rule in their countries through politics .
Giusi F.21/01/2022 16:28
Very amazing story ❤️❤️
Ka D.21/01/2022 12:00
Good work n heart touching 👍👍👍❤❤❤
Srijana S.21/01/2022 10:04
What a feeling for them👬 at this stage of life❤👌👍👏😊
Amos M.21/01/2022 08:36
Let others also meet their families across the borders at time's than only who are viral.When people meet then they realise so many things are similar .But politics,hatred and war's...!
Ishrat S.21/01/2022 06:07
Really touching
Dan R.21/01/2022 05:52
Looks like my grandpa..My grandpa was from India. But ..i was born in south Amerika ..
Nasreen S.21/01/2022 05:28
👍🙏🏼Thanks to social media..
Purabi P.21/01/2022 04:29
Karma of Mahatma Gandhi. Separated families to please power mongers.