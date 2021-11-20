back
A Thrilling Car Chase In Tamil Nadu
Who needs an SUV when you have a Maruti? On the streets of Pollachi, these cops and thieves were involved in an action scene Bollywood would envy…
20/11/2021 4:27 PM
- 126.1K
- 419
- 35
26 comments
Eraldo S.9 hours
Dauru iom jan iah ka ni car ini por🤣
Sadique A.a day
This can be used for Maruti 800 ad 😂
Aman S.2 days
😂
DrYashvanthan2 days
Chasing in Bolero with that pick u never gonna catch up
Paramu H.2 days
Never underestimate the Maruti
Koj T.2 days
The maruti must be powered by family.
Raman K.2 days
the power of maruti 💪
अलकासिंह न.2 days
Sumair P.3 days
power of 800
Gokula K.3 days
enga paru da 🤣
Athul M.3 days
Maruti 800 is the only Indian vehicle that can go well past it's speedo limit
Raahjendiran R.3 days
Ask your government to fix car cam,
Xavier J.3 days
the tyres should have been shot at & the culprits eliminated by encounter to teach a lesson to the potential future criminals.
Sumera Q.3 days
Seriously ! Itna funny chase huraha tha aur video hi Pori nahi hai 😂😂😂😂
Deepak K.3 days
Desi Heist
Archana S.3 days
Why is that we don’t have a siren?
Chinmaya K.3 days
Sone ka chakkar babu bhaiya.. sone ka chakkar...
Sourav D.3 days
Definately it's not Ole on the wheel
Isfahan R.3 days
Speed of 50
Nikhil R.3 days
Full family man 2.5 epic