back

A Thrilling Car Chase In Tamil Nadu

Who needs an SUV when you have a Maruti? On the streets of Pollachi, these cops and thieves were involved in an action scene Bollywood would envy…

20/11/2021 4:27 PM
  • 126.1K
  • 35

And even more

  1. 3:00

    14 Zoom video calls gone wrong

  2. 4:28

    Things men have mansplained to women

  3. 4:36

    Behind the deadly stampede at Travis Scott's music festival

  4. 0:54

    News anchor outsmarts scam caller in a viral video

  5. 5:44

    TikToker shares her life from the South Pole

  6. 3:37

    Are these animal rescue videos for real?

26 comments

  • Eraldo S.
    9 hours

    Dauru iom jan iah ka ni car ini por🤣

  • Sadique A.
    a day

    This can be used for Maruti 800 ad 😂

  • Aman S.
    2 days

    😂

  • DrYashvanthan
    2 days

    Chasing in Bolero with that pick u never gonna catch up

  • Paramu H.
    2 days

    Never underestimate the Maruti

  • Koj T.
    2 days

    The maruti must be powered by family.

  • Raman K.
    2 days

    the power of maruti 💪

  • अलकासिंह न.
    2 days

    www.ntaagra.com Contact us

  • Sumair P.
    3 days

    power of 800

  • Gokula K.
    3 days

    enga paru da 🤣

  • Athul M.
    3 days

    Maruti 800 is the only Indian vehicle that can go well past it's speedo limit

  • Raahjendiran R.
    3 days

    Ask your government to fix car cam,

  • Xavier J.
    3 days

    the tyres should have been shot at & the culprits eliminated by encounter to teach a lesson to the potential future criminals.

  • Sumera Q.
    3 days

    Seriously ! Itna funny chase huraha tha aur video hi Pori nahi hai 😂😂😂😂

  • Deepak K.
    3 days

    Desi Heist

  • Archana S.
    3 days

    Why is that we don’t have a siren?

  • Chinmaya K.
    3 days

    Sone ka chakkar babu bhaiya.. sone ka chakkar...

  • Sourav D.
    3 days

    Definately it's not Ole on the wheel

  • Isfahan R.
    3 days

    Speed of 50

  • Nikhil R.
    3 days

    Full family man 2.5 epic

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.