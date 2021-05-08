back
A Thrilling Rescue Mission
A dog's head was trapped in a plastic container for 27 days. This is how the canine was rescued :😱
08/05/2021 6:57 AM
- 75.2K
- 368
- 12
And even more
- 6:37
Patrick recueille des animaux sauvages
- 8:17
Namibie : ils se battent pour sauver les guépards
- 5:08
4 choses à savoir si on veut manger moins de viande
- 3:30
C'est quoi, la chasse à la glu ?
- 4:26
Des milliers de veaux entassés dans un bateau depuis 80 jours
- 11:13
Chasse à courre : la guerre entre chasseurs et militants animalistes
11 comments
Arshi G.a day
Good work done by the rescuers
Sadanand G.a day
Nice work
Poonam P.2 days
Bless u
Minakshi P.2 days
Grt job 👍...but again they left the dog in that area..it is quite possible that it can get back in same problem
Kamlesh V.2 days
If you love dog , you are a good man If dogs love you , you are a good man
बाबा अ.2 days
प्यार_में_धोखा_खाये_हुए_एक_बार_जरूर_सम्पर्क_करे# +91-9799889651 LOVE VASHIKARAN SPECIALIST Call and whatsapp। Now +91-9799889651 (( #))+91-9799889651📞 स्पेस्लिस्ट- लव मैरिज ,वशीकरण, शौतन दुश्मन छुटकारा ,पति पत्नी अनबन गृहक्लेश ,,निःसंतान, एक बार फ़ोन जरूर कर( धन्यवाद ) whatsapp+91-9799889651r get your love back n Love marriage All problem n with 100%
Sarina L.2 days
Bless you for saving the dog!
Sarfaraz D.2 days
Much Respect for them.
Ayesha A.2 days
💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 💴💴💴💴💴💴💴 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk 👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆 ✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻
Joshi K.2 days
27days!? Who the hell kept count and waited for miracle.
Brut India3 days
Watch how Saidas Kusal saved this parrot: