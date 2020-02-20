back

A Tiger Roadblock At Raipur Safari

This tiger didn’t want the jungle safari to end.🐅

02/19/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 02/20/2020 9:45 AM
  • 409.5k
  • 235

Animals and Us

129 comments

  • Avinash S.
    19 hours

    अरे वो बाघ हे, तेरा बेटा नाही हे, छोड बेटा छोड बेटा लगा रखा हे, जब तेरी गर्दन पकडेगा तब भी ऐसा बोलेगा क्या

  • Amit S.
    a day

    He must have been like "Dang that's enough food for months i cant let go" 😂

  • Sunny C.
    a day

    Wow amazing it was. Specially the safaris patience and guided Guy all of them very supportive and sporty at the moment. Respect all of them

  • Bïtöpän D.
    a day

    mazak samjh rakha hey bhozdikoo

  • Amit S.
    a day

    Ita not Nandanvan ita only jungle safari Raipur C.G.

  • Mik J.
    2 days

    Fuck myang

  • Anshul C.
    2 days

    Cats be cats.

  • Shafique A.
    2 days

    Stupid people asking tiger to leave the curtain repeatedly like it understands what they say and decided to run after making animal more angry .

  • Karan B.
    2 days

    Abe kutta thodi h😂😂

  • Aditya S.
    2 days

    Well that's t right way to see wild animals Rather then a cage of zoo.

  • Abhishek D.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Mayank K.
    2 days

    Eee kanhaa chor de... 😂😂😂 Aisa bol rhe the jaise sun hi lega 😂😂

  • Raj S.
    2 days

    I think Arvind Kejriwal is the guide..listen to the audio 😁

  • Hammad A.
    2 days

    Lucky people had a great sight of a spectacular animal.

  • Victor P.
    2 days

    They too deserve please its like teasing them.

  • Mritunjay J.
    2 days

    Instead of calling and making noises...he should have thrown some pieces of meat to distract the tigers..

  • Khemraj P.
    2 days

    Raipur

  • SK R.
    2 days

    Loved the behaviour with tiger 😍😍 The Royal Bengal Tiger 🐯

  • Kush B.
    2 days

    Cute😂

  • Hrangbung M.
    3 days

    Who wants the food to go away🤣