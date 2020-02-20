A Tiger Roadblock At Raipur Safari
Avinash S.19 hours
अरे वो बाघ हे, तेरा बेटा नाही हे, छोड बेटा छोड बेटा लगा रखा हे, जब तेरी गर्दन पकडेगा तब भी ऐसा बोलेगा क्या
Amit S.a day
He must have been like "Dang that's enough food for months i cant let go" 😂
Sunny C.a day
Wow amazing it was. Specially the safaris patience and guided Guy all of them very supportive and sporty at the moment. Respect all of them
Bïtöpän D.a day
mazak samjh rakha hey bhozdikoo
Amit S.a day
Ita not Nandanvan ita only jungle safari Raipur C.G.
Mik J.2 days
Fuck myang
Anshul C.2 days
Cats be cats.
Shafique A.2 days
Stupid people asking tiger to leave the curtain repeatedly like it understands what they say and decided to run after making animal more angry .
Karan B.2 days
Abe kutta thodi h😂😂
Aditya S.2 days
Well that's t right way to see wild animals Rather then a cage of zoo.
Abhishek D.2 days
Wow
Mayank K.2 days
Eee kanhaa chor de... 😂😂😂 Aisa bol rhe the jaise sun hi lega 😂😂
Raj S.2 days
I think Arvind Kejriwal is the guide..listen to the audio 😁
Hammad A.2 days
Lucky people had a great sight of a spectacular animal.
Victor P.2 days
They too deserve please its like teasing them.
Mritunjay J.2 days
Instead of calling and making noises...he should have thrown some pieces of meat to distract the tigers..
Khemraj P.2 days
Raipur
SK R.2 days
Loved the behaviour with tiger 😍😍 The Royal Bengal Tiger 🐯
Kush B.2 days
Cute😂
Hrangbung M.3 days
Who wants the food to go away🤣