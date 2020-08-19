back

Abandoned Baby Girl Nursed To Health

She was buried alive in an earthen pot as a baby in Bareilly. But she's growing stronger each day now.

12/13/2019 1:06 PMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:40 AM
  • 448.1k
  • 266

And even more

  1. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  2. 4:43

    Covid Doesn’t Discriminate: Private Docs Seek Safeguards

  3. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  4. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

  5. 3:00

    Doctor Mummifies Himself In PPE Kit

  6. 2:13

    UP Cop Implores Bystanders To Help

242 comments

  • Linda Z.
    08/19/2020 18:20

    I would love to have her. I really want her I have no children I would be her guy or ever mommy so full of love

  • Neha C.
    07/08/2020 06:50

    God bless her

  • Rewethi J.
    05/08/2020 04:14

    Omg

  • Ayushi S.
    01/30/2020 18:25

    May God bless the baby girl

  • Kavita T.
    01/06/2020 01:24

    God bless those people who took care of the baby

  • Harinderkaur G.
    01/04/2020 15:43

    😭

  • Susmitha R.
    01/04/2020 07:01

    Found in earth...Equal to God

  • Varalaxmi A.
    01/04/2020 04:46

    Long live dearest baby

  • Tetemering E.
    01/04/2020 02:03

    God bless this child...

  • Madhurima B.
    01/04/2020 01:24

    Thank u doctor and the rescuer, hope she will b fine

  • Ram L.
    01/04/2020 01:11

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Geeta G.
    01/03/2020 16:26

    God bless you lil angel . Apki lambi umar ho

  • Srinu L.
    01/03/2020 15:42

    God bless you

  • Hemu S.
    01/03/2020 10:23

    God bless her with long and healthy life

  • Naina Y.
    01/03/2020 09:36

    Jhgocdhxjdghfvghgg

  • Pradeep S.
    01/03/2020 06:55

    Yadav

  • Sunil S.
    01/03/2020 03:23

    नाइस

  • Kshama M.
    01/02/2020 22:37

    Sad very sad

  • Soumya P.
    01/02/2020 18:20

    God bless you

  • Mamta K.
    01/02/2020 17:47

    Thanx to d man infact his stillborn child coz of which he cld got to dat place n d child ws rescud.n fr dose who dis dis idiotic crime , shld b cruely punishd..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.