Abandoned Baby Girl Nursed To Health
She was buried alive in an earthen pot as a baby in Bareilly. But she's growing stronger each day now.
12/13/2019 1:06 PMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:40 AM
Linda Z.08/19/2020 18:20
I would love to have her. I really want her I have no children I would be her guy or ever mommy so full of love
Neha C.07/08/2020 06:50
God bless her
Rewethi J.05/08/2020 04:14
Ayushi S.01/30/2020 18:25
May God bless the baby girl
Kavita T.01/06/2020 01:24
God bless those people who took care of the baby
Harinderkaur G.01/04/2020 15:43
Susmitha R.01/04/2020 07:01
Found in earth...Equal to God
Varalaxmi A.01/04/2020 04:46
Long live dearest baby
Tetemering E.01/04/2020 02:03
God bless this child...
Madhurima B.01/04/2020 01:24
Thank u doctor and the rescuer, hope she will b fine
Ram L.01/04/2020 01:11
Geeta G.01/03/2020 16:26
God bless you lil angel . Apki lambi umar ho
Srinu L.01/03/2020 15:42
God bless you
Hemu S.01/03/2020 10:23
God bless her with long and healthy life
Naina Y.01/03/2020 09:36
Pradeep S.01/03/2020 06:55
Sunil S.01/03/2020 03:23
Kshama M.01/02/2020 22:37
Sad very sad
Soumya P.01/02/2020 18:20
God bless you
Mamta K.01/02/2020 17:47
Thanx to d man infact his stillborn child coz of which he cld got to dat place n d child ws rescud.n fr dose who dis dis idiotic crime , shld b cruely punishd..