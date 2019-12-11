back

Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

Abhijit Banerjee wore dhoti-kurta and Esther Duflo sported a sari while receiving the Nobel Prize.

12/11/2019 7:12 PM
91 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    4 hours

    He studied in India and did reserch and broght glory but if a naton does not want to utlize his sevices it is unfotunate they are talented people and set the ecnomy on track but there is saying in punjabi sura no pone means if you put best sugar cane he will not take and prefer bad food .

  • Priyanka D.
    3 days

    Proud to be a Bengali..❤️💓

  • Swapan D.
    3 days

    Did he get nobel prize for "dhoti" ?

  • Moiz A.
    4 days

    Congratulations🎉🎊👍👏👍

  • Fahmida P.
    5 days

    Funny

  • Shäbëënä K.
    5 days

    congratulations Mr. n Mrs. hope one day our PM will get Nobel price for peace and development.

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    I admire him for wearing traditional attire on this occasion.

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    Congrats....Mr.&Mrs. Banerjee

  • Afshaan A.
    5 days

    These intellectuals will make India proud not these bunch of bigots!!!

  • ರಾಘವ್ ಮ.
    5 days

    ,😂😂😂😂 dono hu madarbhog hai

  • Rakib M.
    5 days

    modi also should be getting a noble prize..cause he has ample knowledge about Aam admi economics 😅

  • Ashok K.
    5 days

    Congratulations

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Abhijit Banerjee's take on the Indian economy: https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/posts/732276830586792

  • Rajan S.
    5 days

    This is the problem with us .instead of focusing on what he said about the Failing Indian economy , we focus and feel happy that he wore traditional Indian clothes! ☹️

  • Ratna T.
    6 days

    Congrats to both of you>.

  • Jaideep P.
    6 days

    Wonderful!

  • Don R.
    6 days

    How many Indians have elevated from poverty through his initiative? Always do your research before taking bribe in giving awards

  • Parvati S.
    6 days

    Frankly speaking whether one wears Indian attire or non Indian. They are awarded the Nobel prize for their work, for their brain and not gor the external appearance or what they wear!

  • Jatinder S.
    6 days

    This is a Wow moment for India and for the Indian diaspora around the world and also a proud moment for all our Bengali Brethern ....I dont know why some people have posted sarcastic comments on the attire ..Sometimes u just need to say Wow and Great if something nice happens ..

  • Chakra P.
    6 days

    Why people are making so much fuss for what they wear at what ...