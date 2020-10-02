back
Actor Arjun Mathur's Slice Of Heaven
Remember Karan from Made in Heaven? Newly nominated for an Emmy, the actor Arjun Mathur spoke to Brut on playing a gay man on screen and on why Bollywood isn’t full of only villains.
02/10/2020 1:27 PM
- 57.9k
- 771
- 21
13 comments
Ds G.an hour
Hollywood is not a benchmark for an artist being awesome. Indian bollywood crew need to shut the fuk up. If anyone noticed Irrfan Khan on stage for the Oscars and Golden globe would notice he never spoke a word unlike the Anil Kapoor barking fake American accent 🤮🤮🤮 . Just continue doing quality work and focus 9n the Indian audience rest will follow
Anirban D.6 hours
Dude, you suddenly became rich. This rich is not called a millionaire or a billionaire. It is called ultra rich. What is ultra rich? They're extraordinary celebrities who enjoy with a rich culture of lifestyle. That ultra rich people do not have a serious lifestyle of their own in public. We know and we have seen that ultra rich people are involved in any kind of narcotics drug users with nonsense of sexual addictions or abusers. Of course you have your own freedom in your career and your personal life. But you don't have freedom in matters related to democracy and religion. However, people are soft believers and want to follow the characteristics of human idols. Guess what 🥸
Edwin T.7 hours
Truth spoken...the limelight has to be over the millions of people suffering everyday here...the news and issues of celebrities all over, simply but a diversion... we have many things to worry about and Bollywood or the issues of celebrity is not one of those🙏
Swapna M.8 hours
Where is the second season 🙄😭😭😭
Saroja S.8 hours
For once someone deserving is receiving an award. This is how it should be Fair and Honest . Not fake and meaningless
Surobhi S.8 hours
It's great news 😁 I loved the show n thr actors especially karan. Good luck I hope u win....
Saroj M.9 hours
Waiting for second season
Emani P.10 hours
Waiting for 2nd season 🙏
Sanmeet K.11 hours
Second season of "made in heaven" please 😭💕
Ahmed D.12 hours
Hindustani Bhau ko Insult ki https://youtu.be/faRRzVBM67Y
Bull B.12 hours
now a days media is always looking for soft target as they've been instructed to find trp at any cost ,by doing so , they're making a platform for ruling party in up-coming election
Ksang C.12 hours
You will say good things now as you r nominated so
Safina J.12 hours
behtreen series ahe