Actor Sonu Sood Helps Migrants Return

Amid a mad rush for limited train tickets, actor Sonu Sood helped these migrant workers get a free bus ride home. 👏👏

05/12/2020 2:27 PM
  • 218.2k
  • 333

296 comments

  • Ajmal S.
    5 hours

    Wow amazing... surely need of the hour...it's the time to stand up for humanity....

  • Arati R.
    9 hours

    Great job

  • Raviranjan K.
    14 hours

    Aap great ho Sonu ji

  • Sanjay S.
    18 hours

    Hats off to Sonu Sood

  • Wahaj A.
    18 hours

    Great job sonu sir

  • Harish K.
    19 hours

    Very good help Sir

  • Shashi Y.
    19 hours

    Amazing work 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻and appropriate step taken by Sonu Sood... which is real help in this tough situation. Instead of donating, help directly... Donations go into the pocket of our corrupted politicians...

  • Norbu S.
    20 hours

    If rest of our rich people will do the same being a humanity there would be very rare problem in our country. After our death we can not bring even one paisa with us but we can take our good deeds

  • Chamatee B.
    a day

    Blessings to you Sir ‼🇹🇹🙏

  • Ajay D.
    a day

    The first Bollywood celebrity to arrange transport buses for migrant workers... great job ....more power to you...God bless !

  • Sandhya G.
    a day

    Great work 🙏

  • Mohammed A.
    a day

    May Allah bless sonu I urge all the people we should help the migrant jitna ban pade ek roti kyu na ho after we are family and we are Indian...

  • Ashu T.
    a day

    SONU HAD TO TAKE PERMISSION FROM THE CONCERNED AUTHORITIES OR THE GOVT TO DISPATCH BUSES FOR THE MIGRANTS TO REACH THEIR PLACE... Y THE HELL CAN'T THE GOVT PROVIDE THIS SERVICE TO THE POOR. WHAT THE HELL IS THE GOVT DOING WITH THE TAX WE PAY AND THE PM FUND AND SO MUCH THAT PEOPLE HAVE DONATED? WHERE IS ALL OF THAT?

  • Deba S.
    a day

    Great job

  • Ravi K.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏 No words

  • Bibha S.
    2 days

    Excellent work done by Sonu sood

  • Jeena B.
    2 days

    Really appreciable 👏👏

  • Rakesh S.
    2 days

    u r right person.i salute u.

  • Sonu P.
    2 days

    Agra Dham ka

  • Sonu P.
    2 days

    Please help me