Afghan MP Broke Down After Coming To India
"Everything is over. There’s zero there now." Watch this Sikh Afghan MP's emotional message after he was evacuated to India...
23/08/2021 2:42 PMupdated: 23/08/2021 2:44 PM
- 84.4K
- 1.2K
- 143
133 comments
Ibn e.2 hours
- 8 Years On It's been 8 years (14th August 2013) since Egyptian security forces killed over 1,000 people protesting against removal of elected President Mohammed Morsi at Cairo’s Rabaa Square. The massacre took place outside the Rabaa al-Adawiya Mosque in where members of the Muslim Brotherhood and Egyptian opposition had been protesting for 47 days after Morsi was overthrown by the military. No one has ever been brought to trial and the Egyptian government has yet to transparently investigate the massacre.
Ibn e.2 hours
Gajendra V.4 hours
ये सरदार लोग भी अफ़ग़ानिस्तान में लंगर खिलाते थे और का पता रोजा भी साथ खोलते होंगे इतना सब करने के बाद भी…परिणाम गुरूग्रंथ साहिब कि 3 प्रतियों तक को निर्वासित होना पडा…!! लालक़िले से तिरंगा उतारने वालों को ये पिक फ्रेम करके अपने घर के दिवार पे चिपका लेना चाहिए…तब उन्हें भारत कि सहनशीलता का आभास समग्र जीवन रहेगा..!!!! और खिलाओ नमक हरामो को... शाहीन बाग.. दिल्ली बोर्डर... हिंदुस्थानी जान नें और जगने लगा है... ब्रूट भी तो प्रेसेंट गव्हर्नमेंट कि CAA, NRC के खिलाफ पोस्ट डालता राहता है... अब प्यार क्यूँ...? इममोशनल ब्लॅकमेल होना अब बंद कर दिया भरतीयो नें.... स्ट्रॉंगेस्ट कौम को कमजोर कर दिया तुम जैसे मीडिया भांड... कॅनडा के हिजडे.... और ड्रग डीलर नें.... 21 Sikh had fought 10000 Afghan militia in battle of Saraghadhi Afghanistan more then 125 years before and see what a pity now this is difference between courage of India and there . The Afghanistan people should have taken lesson from this also social media must have helped in creating hype that caused fear in minds of people and army. भुलगये....? गुरु जी नें ऊस समय ही कह दिया था कि सरसो के तेल मे हाथ डाल कर राई के बोरे मे डालकर जितने सरसो के दाने हाथ मे चिपक जाये उतनी बार भी कोई मुस्लिम आपका मित्र होने कि बात करे तब भी भरोसा मत करना... कैसे भूल गये गुरु कि सीख.... झेलोगे भाई... 🙏🙏 दुःख होता है.... 😞
हर्ष श.8 hours
The name Taliban puts fear in people's minds. It does not matter whether they will be as brutal as the previous Taliban regime or put up a moderate face (as they are attempting to portray). Their image is such that makes a lot of civilians uncomfortable. Most are fleeing in anticipation and fear only! 😏
Deepakk M.8 hours
Kithe gye o sikh jehde vde soorme bnde c te kehnde si musalman saade bhra ne lo saalyo vekh lvo apne fufad da haal
Divya C.9 hours
Still some people says what Indian government is doing for them!!!
Kazim M.9 hours
When you can't defeat them, Degrade them. But Irony is, a country where women get raped every 15 minutes is worried for Afghanistan. Check out the link and see how Hindu Taliban are empowering women particularly the lower castes. https://twitter.com/KotwalMeena/status/1429830036446535691/photo/1
Gurpreet S.10 hours
KPS Gill would have handled Afghanistan better. The Police Marshall of the Century.
Jabbar S.10 hours
Kashmir is bleeding all day after modi polictics they are talking about afghanistan
Ku K.12 hours
Wish talibans killed all pakistanis😡😡...mfs laughing nicely.
Adila K.13 hours
Many countries are working but India keeps promoting itself as if it's the only country.
Ank I.13 hours
Laughing reactions? At this time.. may b you are not from this planet..🤷 u deserve to be in Afghanistan under Taliban terrorism.. rethink before giving any reaction..
Praveen D.14 hours
Just check the people name with laughing emoji..... You will be knowing the reality of Monsters !
Tisony B.14 hours
And pathetic thing is all those who are laughing at what people going through in Afghanistan are atleast not in Afghan or sitting peacefully in other non-Islamic countries where they would have once got into as refugees!! And many are asking them to have humanity and not to celebrate someone's pain!! Lol guys what do you expect from those who can stone someone in public, slit their throat or shoot people in public given a chance so these people are laughing at someone's pain not knowing one day they might land up in same situation.
Radika M.14 hours
Of the 60 people of Afghan Nationality 23 people were Hindus and Sikhs as per news papers. If the govt. has enabled people of other religious minorities as well. Please promote that too and check the data and correct it if there is a mistake
Avantika A.14 hours
Brut India plz plz take out time to block all the people reacting with laughing emojis.These are the people who will watch the world burn with a bucket of popcorn in their hands.
Atul J.15 hours
Government of India need to help them in terms of financial, employment, rehabilitation everything
N. N.16 hours
Can't believe that people have the nerve to laugh at this poor man.
Neha J.16 hours
So respect INDIA
Dhriti S.17 hours
Galt ji hai uska sath kabhi na do ..... Abbb sabhi ko ... Means all over world terrorist ke against fight krni chahiye.... Sam dam dand bhed sab kuch krke Afghanistan ka sath dena hi chahiye.... Apne yahan ke Pakistan or terrorist premiyon ko vahan bhej dena chahiye... Jahan women or girls ki itni respect mile ... Or kuch actors or actresses ko bhi jinhe yahan dar lagta hai