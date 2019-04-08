back
After PUBG, It’s Tiktok That's Now Facing Proscription
Ticking Time Bomb: TikTok is just the latest addictive teenage past-time that Indian officials are racing to curb. But is it even possible to regulate this kind of popular, and pervasive, social media?
04/08/2019 1:49 PM
123 comments
Abhishek S.05/04/2019 17:40
Court banned it not govt
Syed N.05/04/2019 11:04
Privacy hi khatam.hogayi koi Kisi chalti ladki ka video bana k lod karat hai koi train me bethi ladki ka bana had hai
Firoz H.05/03/2019 20:05
good
Pankaj K.05/01/2019 04:23
Please ban alcohol
Shaikh M.04/30/2019 01:50
Supar
Debasish B.04/27/2019 12:03
problem logo me hai , software me nahi. Blue whale bura thha maanta hu but government should punish The people jo loog iska galat istemaal kiye hai. Aur pup g , Pub g mai bhi khelta hu , mujhe to addiction nahi hua . playing from past one year. Logo ki niyat soch aur dhangi me kharabhi hai. Bacca study nahi kar paa rahe ye uski problem hai mata pita ki zimmedari banti hai. Paani ganda ho iska matlab peena he chor do matlad . Paani saaf bhi to kia jaa sakta hai naa. IT sector ko kuch rules and regulations banana caheye thha aise hawa me anounced kar dia by court as banned . Kharabi loogon me hai chejo me nahi. aur haa ye studies ko lekar jo affection i baat ho rahi hai naa , isme bacce ka dosh ho sakta hai ya parents ka. Mehnat karoge to metha fal khane ko milega. Stop blamin unnecessary on others. Jo Jo logo ne misuse kia hai kisi bhi aap ka arrest karo phir dekho loog sudharte hai ya nahi. I suggest government ko Act pass karna caheye , new law pass karna caheye taki loogon ko bhi anumaan ho ki aise ulte seedhe kaam nahi karna caheye . Ye galat hai . sahi tarika nahi hai ye . hamesha har cheej galat nahi hoti . Balki hum khud galat hote hai uss cheej ko lekar , aur galat karte bhi hai. Aur ye studies ko affect karta hai topic k upar kya bolu, bacca agar sahi nahi nai to why u are blaming other things , bacche ko sudharo pehle dunia apne aap sudhar jayegi, aur ye sab k liye hamare saare parents zimmedaar hai , Please uncle an aanties apne baachhe pe kuch dhiyaan dijiye warna wo din door nahi ki aapna beta ya beti patri se utar jaaye. Jai hind , Vande Maataram
Siddiquaasma S.04/25/2019 12:44
Yes it's true ....really this app is disturbing our society .
Manisha R.04/23/2019 17:02
Gawaro wala Justice h.ek glti kare punishment sabko mile
Manisha R.04/23/2019 17:01
Ye to yesa huva road pe mera mobile chori huwa to police ne chor ko pakdne ki bajay muje road pe mobile na use karne ka suggestions dia
Manisha R.04/23/2019 17:00
To khali tik tok hi kyu ban kia jaha jaha missuse hota h vo sab ban Karo...
Asif H.04/23/2019 16:19
SamBalaji P.04/22/2019 13:21
Kindly close pubg too and other video games
Smith R.04/22/2019 02:48
I support to band tiktok
SiDdique E.04/21/2019 12:54
Every type of application that destroys a new generation needs to be banned .
Soorya P.04/19/2019 06:47
Great....first blue whale..now tick tok Gov wants us to study and be safe so that we can grow up and be jobless
Siddhi A.04/18/2019 15:02
It's good decision i think...faltu app.
Ramkumar P.04/18/2019 06:48
Feel proud to be an Tamilan...the good things always started from here....
Md S.04/17/2019 09:28
for stopping fake news, we should ban all social media platforms. Like FB, writer and what's app...
Brut India04/17/2019 09:25
CORRECTION: The statue of poet Thiruvalluvar is not associated with Tiruvallur district as shown in our video.
Saddam S.04/17/2019 09:20
This is Chinese application Tik tok ban hona chahiye, iss application se engineers, scientists, students or bhi kaee log barbaad ho rahe he.