After The Fall of East Pakistan

On this day in 1971, Pakistan’s Lt. Gen. AA Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army, and East Pakistan officially became Bangladesh. India celebrates the occasion as Vijay Diwas. This video is from 10 days later when the Sam Manekshaw-led force had begun moving thousands of Pakistani PoWs into camps in India.

12/16/2019 11:33 AMupdated: 01/14/2020 1:04 PM
  • 597.2k
  • 316

250 comments

  • Arslan H.
    5 days

    1 1 is score,be ready for final bout,shadows seen in feb last year,wait for time of engagement, you will get the deserved death

  • Raja T.
    6 days

    Jai hind

  • Zamsuddin S.
    6 days

    Humanity is many time upper than religions. Generally all Holly Book support humanity

  • Zamsuddin S.
    6 days

    You can't again create conflict. Because Peace is better for whole earth.War give just Destruction. But peace give happy.All religions are true and good for his own thought. Many Many Hindu have good than some Muslim. Or All religions have good & bad person. These bad person have created conflicted between Religions. I support peace. Peace is better for every peoples.

  • Sukamal D.
    7 days

    I love my India

  • Nongmai R.
    7 days

    Jai hind

  • M L.
    01/08/2020 01:38

    Super duper video

  • Krishnendu G.
    01/07/2020 17:43

    Jai hind

  • Narayan C.
    01/07/2020 17:10

    Field marsal Manekshaw is god indian army

  • Akil Z.
    01/07/2020 14:05

    Fuck u indian

  • Sonu K.
    01/07/2020 11:19

    Jai hind

  • Mohsin S.
    01/07/2020 07:46

    From beginning to the end we are always powerful like our country proud to be an Indian

  • SHübham M.
    01/07/2020 07:36

    Jai hind

  • NurSafique A.
    01/07/2020 04:58

    Ali Khan chup kar sale.. Apne kam se kam rakh. Hum apna dekh lenge.

  • Priyanka P.
    01/06/2020 13:18

    thank

  • Devendra S.
    01/06/2020 10:44

    Indian army is great

  • Enayatullah A.
    01/05/2020 18:41

    That os pakistan history😂😂😂🙈🙈

  • Nathu B.
    01/05/2020 15:58

    Bhajap Mano piko

  • Suman B.
    01/05/2020 10:45

    Our army is always the best, they are not only our saviours but great regiments with great human spirit.

  • Bhasker D.
    01/05/2020 09:54

    Andy Gillies, shows the Indian’s attitude even in victory how to be humble and abide by the International Law. 🙏