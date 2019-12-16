back
After The Fall of East Pakistan
On this day in 1971, Pakistan’s Lt. Gen. AA Khan Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army, and East Pakistan officially became Bangladesh. India celebrates the occasion as Vijay Diwas. This video is from 10 days later when the Sam Manekshaw-led force had begun moving thousands of Pakistani PoWs into camps in India.
12/16/2019 11:33 AMupdated: 01/14/2020 1:04 PM
250 comments
Arslan H.5 days
1 1 is score,be ready for final bout,shadows seen in feb last year,wait for time of engagement, you will get the deserved death
Raja T.6 days
Jai hind
Zamsuddin S.6 days
Humanity is many time upper than religions. Generally all Holly Book support humanity
Zamsuddin S.6 days
You can't again create conflict. Because Peace is better for whole earth.War give just Destruction. But peace give happy.All religions are true and good for his own thought. Many Many Hindu have good than some Muslim. Or All religions have good & bad person. These bad person have created conflicted between Religions. I support peace. Peace is better for every peoples.
Sukamal D.7 days
I love my India
Nongmai R.7 days
Jai hind
M L.01/08/2020 01:38
Super duper video
Krishnendu G.01/07/2020 17:43
Jai hind
Narayan C.01/07/2020 17:10
Field marsal Manekshaw is god indian army
Akil Z.01/07/2020 14:05
Fuck u indian
Sonu K.01/07/2020 11:19
Jai hind
Mohsin S.01/07/2020 07:46
From beginning to the end we are always powerful like our country proud to be an Indian
SHübham M.01/07/2020 07:36
Jai hind
NurSafique A.01/07/2020 04:58
Ali Khan chup kar sale.. Apne kam se kam rakh. Hum apna dekh lenge.
Priyanka P.01/06/2020 13:18
thank
Devendra S.01/06/2020 10:44
Indian army is great
Enayatullah A.01/05/2020 18:41
That os pakistan history😂😂😂🙈🙈
Nathu B.01/05/2020 15:58
Bhajap Mano piko
Suman B.01/05/2020 10:45
Our army is always the best, they are not only our saviours but great regiments with great human spirit.
Bhasker D.01/05/2020 09:54
Andy Gillies, shows the Indian’s attitude even in victory how to be humble and abide by the International Law. 🙏