Air India vs Passengers
“Open the door, loser!” Air India passengers in Delhi vented their frustration on the crew when a technical snag delayed their morning flight to Mumbai. The aircraft eventually took off at 6 in the evening, 8 hours late.
01/06/2020 3:55 PM
38 comments
Hima S.2 hours
Yesterday Go Air flight Hyd-Delhi delayed for 3 hrs took off at 8:15 AM. I too had worse experience with Air India.
Rajen R.4 hours
Off d co.
Nalaka P.4 hours
Air India is the worst. 😑
Brut India4 hours
When Pragya Thakur held up a flight and faced a confrontation by her fellow passengers:
Kumaraditya S.5 hours
DGCA put the people on blacklist who were banging the door.
Asifur R.5 hours
One of the shittiest airlines in the world.
Gaurav G.5 hours
Air India is total disaster it should be better sold off to Pvt company
Vipul P.5 hours
it it gets a technical fault why u all want to kill the pilot... khud to kuch kar nahi sakte aur jo kar rahe hai uske sambe dadagri... 5000 ki tocket mein u are not becoming boss... wait wait
Prem K.6 hours
Air India very bad..... Even I had this experience... No information... Just 4hours late... They don't bother.. in Delhi airport
Amrita D.6 hours
Indigo is next
Paul S.7 hours
Other airlines crew apologize if they run 10 minutes late. But for Air India, running multiple hours late is totally normal.
Sundaravadivel7 hours
Ok i will applaud if they show this courage when your flight is hijacked by thaliban
Sesibhushan R.8 hours
Air India and it's crew does it . It had happened to me in 2009 , first the aircraft was held on tarmac of Paris for 7hrs , and then the crew lied to us , took us inside the terminal and left us in a corridor and just vanished into thin air . We were lying on the floor for more than 12 hrs like that , while the staff were in their cozy hotel rooms . All the time they bluffed us .
Sabyasachi D.9 hours
What was the point, holding the passengers in a static plane. They could have been taken to the lounge. The national carrier should be more sensitive.
Sarthak K.9 hours
Biggest mistake choosing air india
Himanshu M.10 hours
Useless pieces of shit. Insensitive staff with half brains. The ground staff is even more terrible They asked me to book a separate seat for a infant in economy as there was no seat available and told me flight is over booked
Gaurav D.11 hours
It happened even with us once at fuckall air india.The whole time and even during the flight, the ac was shitty, real shitty, almost not working.In a flight of delhi to gorakhpur, they fucking charged close to 8000 per person.And gave a small bus type 2 by 2 airplane.And those unprofessional air hostesses, just for the sake of cleaning, didn't allowed anyone to use the lavatory and gave a silly bun or something for refreshment.Grow up .Get professional buddy.
Khushal S.12 hours
Bad service every year many complaints but they doesn't make no difference people never get right information for timing
Aafrin A.13 hours
😮😮
Chinna14 hours
