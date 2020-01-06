back

Air India vs Passengers

“Open the door, loser!” Air India passengers in Delhi vented their frustration on the crew when a technical snag delayed their morning flight to Mumbai. The aircraft eventually took off at 6 in the evening, 8 hours late.

01/06/2020 3:55 PM
  • Hima S.
    2 hours

    Yesterday Go Air flight Hyd-Delhi delayed for 3 hrs took off at 8:15 AM. I too had worse experience with Air India.

  • Rajen R.
    4 hours

  • Nalaka P.
    4 hours

    Air India is the worst. 😑

  • Brut India
    4 hours

    When Pragya Thakur held up a flight and faced a confrontation by her fellow passengers:

  • Kumaraditya S.
    5 hours

    DGCA put the people on blacklist who were banging the door.

  • Asifur R.
    5 hours

    One of the shittiest airlines in the world.

  • Gaurav G.
    5 hours

    Air India is total disaster it should be better sold off to Pvt company

  • Vipul P.
    5 hours

    it it gets a technical fault why u all want to kill the pilot... khud to kuch kar nahi sakte aur jo kar rahe hai uske sambe dadagri... 5000 ki tocket mein u are not becoming boss... wait wait

  • Prem K.
    6 hours

    Air India very bad..... Even I had this experience... No information... Just 4hours late... They don't bother.. in Delhi airport

  • Amrita D.
    6 hours

    Indigo is next

  • Paul S.
    7 hours

    Other airlines crew apologize if they run 10 minutes late. But for Air India, running multiple hours late is totally normal.

  • Sundaravadivel
    7 hours

    Ok i will applaud if they show this courage when your flight is hijacked by thaliban

  • Sesibhushan R.
    8 hours

    Air India and it's crew does it . It had happened to me in 2009 , first the aircraft was held on tarmac of Paris for 7hrs , and then the crew lied to us , took us inside the terminal and left us in a corridor and just vanished into thin air . We were lying on the floor for more than 12 hrs like that , while the staff were in their cozy hotel rooms . All the time they bluffed us .

  • Sabyasachi D.
    9 hours

    What was the point, holding the passengers in a static plane. They could have been taken to the lounge. The national carrier should be more sensitive.

  • Sarthak K.
    9 hours

    Biggest mistake choosing air india

  • Himanshu M.
    10 hours

    Useless pieces of shit. Insensitive staff with half brains. The ground staff is even more terrible They asked me to book a separate seat for a infant in economy as there was no seat available and told me flight is over booked

  • Gaurav D.
    11 hours

    It happened even with us once at fuckall air india.The whole time and even during the flight, the ac was shitty, real shitty, almost not working.In a flight of delhi to gorakhpur, they fucking charged close to 8000 per person.And gave a small bus type 2 by 2 airplane.And those unprofessional air hostesses, just for the sake of cleaning, didn't allowed anyone to use the lavatory and gave a silly bun or something for refreshment.Grow up .Get professional buddy.

  • Khushal S.
    12 hours

    Bad service every year many complaints but they doesn't make no difference people never get right information for timing

  • Aafrin A.
    13 hours

  • Chinna
    14 hours

