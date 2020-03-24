back

Airline Employee Harassed By Neighbours

An employee of IndiGo Airlines faced prejudice from her neighbours who felt she had coronavirus. 😔

03/24/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 03/24/2020 5:18 PM
463 comments

  • Srishti K.
    2 hours

    Inhumanity is coming out now more often... They are not able to hide it or come with presentations anymore... Terror of corona... Showing real face of these people exist around us!

  • Srishti K.
    3 hours

    People are sick now they have become more inhuman bcz of this virus... No wonders!

  • Raja P.
    4 hours

    Trust in the lord JESUS no 1 can harm u n u ll b blessed

  • Debajit S.
    6 hours

    We r wth u mam...

  • Debajit S.
    6 hours

    Sm on such people sss .....

  • தனியவன்
    7 hours

    Hey fuck people and government y you all are crying and silent.....Take action on stupid plan organization china country and take the country to isolate......The reason down nose country chini

  • Supriksha D.
    9 hours

  • Sylviya B.
    10 hours

    its fucked up i know.. dont understand these psycopaths.. never will... u keep your spirits high.. we might be caged now its only a matter of time before we spread our wings and go back to where we belong.. sky ❤️ take care and be strong.. if u need anything ping me .. i understand coz i was facing the same.. https://youtu.be/f4lFZpIanAQ https://youtu.be/ONn1USIzQAw here's my story.. ❤️❤️ u are not alone in this

  • Among O.
    11 hours

    And what about the people harassing us northeast people , calling us Chinese and thinking that we are the source of the Corona virus , two northeast guys in Delhi were not allowed to enter the store to buy rice , one girl was thrown eggs and water balloons at her , one guy was kicked out from his rent house and many more cases thank you very much you guys made us realise once again that we are not treated or will never be treated as Indians

  • Shreeja K.
    11 hours

  • Adil M.
    13 hours

    Modi and the land of idiots

  • J R.
    15 hours

    we northeast face the same problem everyday and no one said nothing no one take action we pray the same,eat the same and we have the same flag as yours. Think as if u are in europe and they behave harsly to u saying bad stuff what will u people feel.... Now we are facing the same problem in your own country..

  • Stalingnana D.
    a day

    Don't worries sister most of the message now all fake news

  • Ron R.
    a day

    Shameless society

  • Kennedy E.
    a day

    If north east India...is nt accepted in India itself...then.....give us our country.....

  • Sameera A.
    a day

    Most population in India has no mercy towards one another. Be more empathetic towards others this is the religion and culture say. But we Indians are Hippocrates. Liars like snake who cannot see pain of others and be selfish for themself. Change now. Karma hits everyone. No one is spared.

  • Shaik M.
    a day

    These idiots doesn't have any humanity bull shit people,if the situation is today like this there is no time there will be lot of cases where we could find people killing each other

  • Shibil A.
    a day

    much love..don't need to worry we r with u

  • Yousf J.
    a day

  • Yousf J.
    a day

