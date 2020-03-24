Airline Employee Harassed By Neighbours

Naga Girl Faces Racism Over Covid-19 Fear
Racism Towards Northeast During Coronavirus Spread
Inhumanity is coming out now more often... They are not able to hide it or come with presentations anymore... Terror of corona... Showing real face of these people exist around us!
People are sick now they have become more inhuman bcz of this virus... No wonders!
Trust in the lord JESUS no 1 can harm u n u ll b blessed
We r wth u mam...
Sm on such people sss .....
Hey fuck people and government y you all are crying and silent.....Take action on stupid plan organization china country and take the country to isolate......The reason down nose country chini
C this
its fucked up i know.. dont understand these psycopaths.. never will...
u keep your spirits high.. we might be caged now its only a matter of time before we spread our wings and go back to where we belong.. sky ❤️
take care and be strong.. if u need anything ping me .. i understand coz i was facing the same..
https://youtu.be/f4lFZpIanAQ
https://youtu.be/ONn1USIzQAw
here's my story.. ❤️❤️
u are not alone in this
And what about the people harassing us northeast people , calling us Chinese and thinking that we are the source of the Corona virus , two northeast guys in Delhi were not allowed to enter the store to buy rice , one girl was thrown eggs and water balloons at her , one guy was kicked out from his rent house and many more cases thank you very much you guys made us realise once again that we are not treated or will never be treated as Indians
have a look at ds..
Modi and the land of idiots
we northeast face the same problem everyday and no one said nothing no one take action we pray the same,eat the same and we have the same flag as yours. Think as if u are in europe and they behave harsly to u saying bad stuff what will u people feel.... Now we are facing the same problem in your own country..
Don't worries sister most of the message now all fake news
Shameless society
If north east India...is nt accepted in India itself...then.....give us our country.....
Most population in India has no mercy towards one another. Be more empathetic towards others this is the religion and culture say. But we Indians are Hippocrates. Liars like snake who cannot see pain of others and be selfish for themself. Change now. Karma hits everyone. No one is spared.
These idiots doesn't have any humanity bull shit people,if the situation is today like this there is no time there will be lot of cases where we could find people killing each other
much love..don't need to worry we r with u
Plz
Be delighted
